‘More than 40 players suspected’ in Italian betting scandal as Newcastle star Tonali looks to ‘stem the damage’

At least another 40 players are suspected of being involved in an Italian betting scandal, according to reports, after Newcastle United’s Sandro Tonali and Aston Villa’s Nicolo Zaniolo were questioned.

Newcastle midfielder Tonali and on-loan Aston Villa forward Zaniolo returned to their clubs from Italy’s training camp last week after it emerged they were being investigated by the Turin Public Prosecutor’s Office.

The Italian Football Federation said the decision was taken because the players “are not in the necessary condition” to be involved in the upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers against Malta and England, as well as “for their protection”.

The statement from the FIGC did not specify the nature of the investigations which Tonali and Zaniolo, who is on loan at Villa from Galatasaray, were facing.

Reports in Italy claim it is relation to an investigation into illegal betting. Last Wednesday, it was reported that Juventus midfielder Nicolo Fagioli was also under investigation for alleged betting breaches.

The FIGC statement on Thursday read: “The federation announces that this afternoon the Turin Public Prosecutor’s Office has conducted investigations into players, Sandro Tonali and Nicolo Zaniolo, who are currently training with the national team at the Coverciano Federal Training Centre.

“Regardless of the nature of the events, considering that the two players are not in the necessary condition to face the matches scheduled for the next few days, the federation has decided, also for their protection, to allow them to return to their respective clubs.”

A report in Italy on Monday insisted that Newcastle midfielder Tonali is likely to appear in front of federal prosecutor Giuseppe Chine next week to ‘stem the damage’ and ‘denounce himself’ in a bid to reduce the ban.

And now the Daily Mail claim that ‘more than 40 players are suspected of being involved in the betting scandal that has rocked Italian football’ with Tonali, Zaniolo and Fagiolo ‘set to be just the start and followed by a long list of other players who are also caught up in the far-reaching probe, a total number that runs well into double figures’.

The report added: ‘The exact level of involvement of those still to be revealed and whether they are in the sights of investigators for specifically placing bets is not yet clear.’

Italy manager Luciano Spalletti has outlined the impact the investigation is having on the national team after the withdrawal of Tonali and Zaniolo.

Spalletti told reporters: “It was traumatic for the team because we had the authorities almost in the dressing room and so everyone was surprised and upset.

“We had almost a whole day when we said goodbye to them and we were able to give them a hug before they went home.

“The players themselves were absolutely distraught because when you’re part of a national team everyone is very tight and after the results you can get it’s the one thing you can keep for life, the lasting relationships.”