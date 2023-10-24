‘White smoke’ coming for Newcastle star Tonali as ‘plea bargain’ mooted; ‘risks’ one year plus six months

Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali is seeking a plea deal with authorities amid an ongoing investigation into breaches of betting rules, according to reports.

The Italy international played a cameo role as the Magpies beat Crystal Palace 4-0 on Saturday but he could now face a lengthy ban if found guilty of breaching betting rules in his homeland.

It remains to be seen if the Newcastle midfielder – who joined the Geordies from AC Milan in the summer for £55m – can be involved in their Champions League group stage match against Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday night.

Tonali had a lot of love and support from the Newcastle fans before and during their win over Palace at the weekend but Magpies boss Eddie Howe is still unsure when they will discover his fate.

On Tonali, Howe said after the match: “Let’s wait and see, but yes, I think the hardest part is ahead regardless of what happens.

“Immediately, you get a lot of attention and people are talking about the situation. He’s had the love of the supporters today, but that’s difficult to maintain over a long period of time. Who knows what’s ahead?

“I just think it’s great for him to know he’s got the support, not just of the senior management at the football club and the manager, but also the support of the supporters and they’re the most important people.”

And now Italian newspaper Corriere Dello Sport has an update with a ‘meeting between Sandro Tonali’s lawyers and the federal prosecutor Giuseppe Chine’ taking place in Rome on Monday.

The two ‘parties are working on the agreement for a plea bargain for the Nicolo Fagioli-style betting case and there is confidence that the white smoke could arrive soon, already within the week’.

It is understood that the Newcastle midfielder ‘risks a one-year disqualification from the fields plus six months of additional penalties’ with the additional penalties coming in the form of ‘a re-education and testimonial program to raise awareness of young people and footballers on the issue of betting’.

Some have felt sympathy for Tonali over his situation but former West Ham forward Paolo Di Canio has labelled those under investigation for potential gambling breaches as “idiots”.

Speaking to Calciomercato, Di Canio said: “Give me a fixed camera. You are idiots!

“If you bet on football you’re empty, you’re stupid. There’s no need to justify those who bet!”