Newcastle, Tottenham warned to ‘keep an eye’ on Prem rivals as transfer expert reveals ‘formal bid’

Kalvin Phillips is “still expected to leave” Manchester City before the end of this month amid interest from Newcastle, Tottenham and West Ham, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

The 28-year-old’s brilliant form for Leeds and England earned him a move to the Etihad Stadium in the summer of 2022 but Phillips has struggled to get into Pep Guardiola’s side.

He has made 31 appearances in total over the last 18 months but only five of those came in the starting XI with Rodri ahead of him in the pecking order.

Phillips is now set to leave Man City in the January transfer window with reports claiming strong interest from Tottenham and Newcastle.

Former CBS Sports journalist Jacobs has claimed that Juventus are the only club so far to make a “formal bid” while West Ham are a club to watch in the race for Phillips.

Jacobs wrote on X: “Kalvin Phillips still expected to leave Manchester City before the window shuts. Sources firmly deny #MCFC are insisting on an obligation to buy or that loan fee demands are too high.

“Understand City are actually open to a deal structure to suit all parties and relaxed because even a straight loan will help gain Phillips minutes and raised value come summer. Keep an eye on West Ham. Everton and Atletico Madrid have enquired.

“Roy Hodgson has also confirmed Palace’s interest. Newcastle have long-admired Phillips meaning a move still can’t be ruled out, but other clubs more active in recent days.

“Juventus the only team to date to actually table a formal bid. Phillips, and #MCFC, still expect a solution before the window shuts due to the volume of interest.”

The amount of interested parties means the deal could run until towards the end of the transfer window and former Tottenham striker Darren Bent recently claimed both Arsenal and Man Utd should have a look at Phillips.

“Listen, I would take him at Arsenal,” Bent said on talkSPORT. “I think you would take him at United. I think he is a good player.”

On other clubs the former Leeds man would suit after hearing of interest from Newcastle, Bent added: “I think Kalvin Phillips would be a good signing for Newcastle. They need it, the injuries they have got.

“I am a big fan of Kalvin Phillips, though, wherever he is going to go and going to play. He is going to help Newcastle massively.”