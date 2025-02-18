Both Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly registered an interest in Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic.

The Serbian striker is currently on the periphery in Turin after the arrival of Randal Kolo Muani, who has shone after signing on loan from Paris Saint-Germain until the end of the season.

Five goals in five games with one assist has been enough for Thiago Motta to bench Vlahovic, despite the fact he still has 13 goals and two assists in 29 games this season.

His deal expires in 2026 and this summer looks like the perfect stepping-off point for the 25-year-old and a move to the Premier League has been rumoured for some time.

This summer, according to GiveMeSport, Tottenham and Newcastle could rival each other for Vlahovic with the future of Alexander Isak in question due to the club’s financial situation and PSR.

Whereas Tottenham are hoping to return to the European places after what has been a difficult year so far under Ange Postecoglou. An offer of £50million may be enough for them to part ways. Newcastle were interested in Vlahovic before his move to Juventus when he was in form at Fiorentina and could revisit it this summer.

He was also linked with Manchester United and Arsenal since the summer, with both sides needing a striker.

Outside of that, Lille’s Jonathan David has also been named as a potential deal for both sides given his deal expires this summer and is available on a free transfer. That means multiple options are available for clubs wanting a striker this summer.

MORE SPURS COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Tottenham join Arsenal in making ‘offer’ for La Liga star as Spurs ‘raise’ bid for Man Utd target

👉 Postecoglou still Sack Race favourite but will any more managers fall this season now?

👉 ‘One of the worst games’ – Ex-Premier League midfielder slams Man Utd and Tottenham’s performances

The striker transfer merry-go-round

Isak has been earmarked as a potential signing for multiple top clubs this summer and with Newcastle potentially forced to sell one of their big names to recoup enough to offset any potential PSR issues, he could well exit.

If Newcastle do lose Isak, it will be a costly deal that will give them more than enough to bankroll a new emerging striker – but finding someone capable of reproducing the form of 19 goals and five assists in 29 games this season will prove hugely difficult.

Having broken records, it would be a difficult loss for Eddie Howe and there are the likes of Sandro Tonali or Bruno Guimaraes who could exit instead to raise funds.

Liverpool have been linked with a potential swap deal with Darwin Nunez who could help soften the blow of losing Isak. Whereas Arsenal and Barcelona have also been linked with a move in the summer.