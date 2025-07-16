Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike have been linked with moves to Liverpool.

Newcastle United have reportedly entered ‘advanced’ talks over Hugo Ekitike, while Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Alexander Isak to Liverpool.

In recent days, Newcastle have stepped up their interest in long-term target Ekitike, who returned to form for Eintracht Frankfurt during the 2024/25 campaign.

Frankfurt’s valuation has reportedly reached around £86m after he grabbed 22 goals and 12 assists for the Bundesliga outfit across all competitions in 2024/25.

Ekitike attracted a club-record offer from Newcastle on Frankfurt, but this was reportedly swiftly rejected by the German side.

This has not deterred Newcastle, though. German journalist Florian Plettenberg has since added that they have currently in ‘advanced’ talks with Frankfurt over Ekitike.

Plettenberg tweeted: ‘Newcastle have made significant progress in talks with Hugo #Ekitike. It’s advanced.

‘Frankfurt are expecting a second offer from Newcastle.’

READ: Alexander Isak to Liverpool, Victor Osimhen to Man Utd in five-man transfer domino effect worth £404m



However, Newcastle face competition from Liverpool for Ekitike, who have basically made it clear to the Magpies that they will either sign the Frenchman or Alexander Isak this summer.

Romano has confirmed this plan in their ‘genius next move’ after lodging an official ‘approach’ for Isak.

‘It’s important to mention that so far the Magpies have always told all clubs interested that Isak is not available for sale, while they promised the player to offer him a huge contract to continue at the club,’ Romano wrote in his column for GiveMeSport.

‘Will Liverpool be able to change this stance or will Newcastle not change their plans? We will see soon, but Liverpool wanted to try and they actually did.

‘Be careful with another piece of the domino: sources guarantee that if Liverpool can’t convince Newcastle to sell Isak, the Reds can open active talks with Eintracht for Hugo Ekitike and consider hijacking their move for the French striker.

‘One to watch for sure, as Liverpool always had Ekitike high on their shortlist this summer.’

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Isak to Liverpool basically done deal as Newcastle star makes ‘feelings clear’ 18 months ago

👉 ‘Why not?’ – Manager backs Liverpool star ‘better than Rudiger’ to seal Real Madrid transfer

👉 Liverpool ‘will do everything in their power’ to sign Brazil star; Diaz ‘biggest beneficiary of domino effect’

Romano also insists it’s a “big step” for Liverpool that they are “talking” with Newcastle over Isak.

“Liverpool have approached Newcastle and there is club-to-club contact. The two clubs are talking. That’s a big step,” Romano said.

They’re aware of Newcastle’s stance, repeated throughout the summer transfer window and before, which is that they don’t want to sell the player. Isak is the face of the project.

“Now they’re presented their idea and proposal to Newcastle. Liverpool have told Newcastle that they’re ready to offer £120m [€138m] for Isak. It’s a record fee.

“I’m told the player has not closed the door to Liverpool. He’s still in talks with Newcastle over a new contract, but he didn’t stop Liverpool. It’s in Newcastle’s hands. The bid is ready, and it all depends on what Newcastle tell Liverpool in the next hours or days – it can’t be too long.”