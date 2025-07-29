Newcastle United have been backed to reach an “agreement” with Premier League rivals Brentford to sign “unhappy” forward Yoane Wissa.

The Magpies are enduring a dire summer transfer window as they have missed out on Bryan Mbeumo, James Trafford, Liam Delap and Joao Pedro.

Newcastle are not as severely impacted by PSR issues this summer as they have been in previous windows, but they have been limited to one marquee signing as they have bought Anthony Elanga from Nottingham Forest.

Their only other summer signing is Antonio Cordero on a free transfer from Spanish outlet Malaga following the expiry of his contract.

The teenager is a signing for the future as SportDirect Radio have claimed that he is on the brink of joining Belgian outfit KCV Westerlo on loan and this deal is to be ‘finalised this week’.

Regarding incomings, Newcastle still have plenty of work to do this summer and reports have indicated that their priority is to sign a striker and centre-back.

READ: Newcastle’s historically abysmal transfer window ends with Isak sale, Sesko setback and £50m Liverpool signing



Newcastle’s need to sign a striker has increased in recent days as Alexander Isak is lobbying for an exit amid interest from Liverpool, while Wissa and Benjamin Seso have been mooted as possible replacements.

However, a deal for Wissa is proving difficult as Brentford are trying to close the door on his exit because they are unwilling to lose him and Mbeumo in the same window.

Wissa has responded by ‘refusing to train’ as he attempts to force an exit, with former Premier League chief scout Mick Brown, who ‘remains very well connected within the game’, has tipped this stance to eventually help Newcastle to “reach an agreement” with Brentford.

“I expect they’ll reach an agreement at some stage,” Brown told Football Insider.

MORE NEWCASTLE COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Howe issues bleak Isak update as Liverpool target is told to ‘buckle up and do as he’s told’

👉 Liverpool: ‘Sneaky feeling’ on Isak outcome revealed as Reds sanction record deal for two key reasons

👉 Newcastle have ‘disaster of a summer’ as Premier League run by ‘cartel clubs’

“He’s made it clear he wants to leave, he’s told Brentford that and he’s refusing to train, so Brentford have to decide whether they want an unhappy player at the club. In most cases, in that situation, the club decides they’ll have to let him go.

“So then it’s a case of getting the best deal and most amount of money they can get for him.

“I think Bryan Mbeumo played it perfectly, because if that move didn’t happen, he could’ve stayed at Brentford without any issues with the club or the fans.

“Wissa hasn’t done that, he’s burnt his bridges and made it a difficult situation.

“At the moment, Newcastle don’t want to pay what Brentford are asking for. I think that price tag is going to come down later in the window and Newcastle might have to go up a little bit so they can meet in the middle.

“So at this stage, there’s no agreement, but him forcing the move makes a huge difference. Now it’ll be in Newcastle’s hands because it’s about how much they’re willing to pay.”