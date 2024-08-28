Barcelona forward Ferran Torres is now seriously considering a move before the transfer deadline amid interest from Newcastle United, according to reports.

The Magpies have made five signings so far this summer with Lewis Hall, Odysseas Vlachodimos, Will Osula, Lloyd Kelly and John Ruddy all completing moves to St James’ Park, while Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh are the two players who have left the club for fees over the summer.

Eddie Howe said on Tuesday that he was still “hopeful” of making new additions to their squad with rumours of interest in Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi.

There are also rumours that they want to sign a winger before the deadline but Howe poured cold water on the potential for Newcastle to do deals for two players.

On whether they could sign both a centre-back and right-sided forward before the end of Friday, Howe replied: “Probably not, no.”

When asked which position he would rather strengthen, Howe added: “I can understand the question, but there is always a level of respect that needs to be shown to your existing members in your squad.

“I respect every player we have in every position. That is not for me to answer. We are trying to strengthen the group and make the right decisions and bring the right players in.”

Howe added: “From my side, when you go into the window you have an idea of what is going to happen and the parameters you are working in. There was always every chance this was going to be a difficult one for us. A difficult one to navigate for a host of reasons.

“So I’m not totally surprised. I think, when you’re in my shoes, you want the squad together as early as possible so you can mould the squad and get used to personalities coming in.

“There are challenges when you bring players in late as it brings uncertainty and a lack of clarity. But we are working through that. We’ve got a few days left and I’m hopeful.”

Howe continued: “There’s no problem with backing or support. There never has been. It’s the [PSR] rules we’re trying to abide by and every decision we make has a consequence for the future so we have got to make sure we are making wise decisions and not leaving ourselves in a vulnerable position again further down the line. That’s why these decisions are complex.

“It’s not quite as simple as being backed. There’s backing there. Everyone wants the same result at the football club, but it’s making the best decisions for the long-term.”

But reports in Spain claim that Newcastle still have a ‘concrete offer’ on the table for Barcelona forward Torres with the former Manchester City star initially rejecting a move to Tyneside.

However, it is claimed that Torres is now ‘beginning to seriously consider his future and could end up in the Premier League’ before the transfer window closes.

The sale of the Spain international ‘could be a key opportunity’ for Barcelona to register more signings and the ‘financial offer is substantial’ from Newcastle.

For their part, Barcelona ‘initially did not want to part with Ferran , the possibility of receiving a significant amount of money has made them change their position’.

It is understood that the ‘competition in the squad, added to the lack of confidence from the fans, has made Ferran reconsider his options’ and the Spaniard has now ‘held talks with his entourage and is beginning to look favourably on the possibility of a change of scenery’.