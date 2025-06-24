Nottingham Forest have rejected a bid from Premier League rivals Newcastle United for winger Anthony Elanga, according to reports.

Forest signed Elanga for around £12million in July 2023 after he struggled for opportunities at Manchester United.

He has since established himself as one of the Premier League’s most dangerous wingers under Nuno Espirito Santo, scoring six goals and providing 11 assists in 38 top-flight appearances last season.

Elanga scored one of the finest goals of 2024/25 against his former club, carrying the ball from inside his own half before finishing low past Andre Onana.

After netting the only goal of the game, the 23-year-old said his decision to leave United for Forest was all about “playing and developing”.

MORE: Newcastle set for ‘relegation trouble’ if they sell Isak to Liverpool

He also said in December that he was happy with his decision to leave Old Trafford.

“I made the right decision, 100%,” Elanga told The Athletic.

“I have not really spoken about this, but at the time at United, I was very young and I was coming into a team that was struggling.

“Yes, there was the thought that ‘I am playing for Manchester United’. But I also never felt as though I was improving. I was playing for the sake of playing when I did get the odd opportunity off the bench.

“Coming to Forest was so big for me, because suddenly I was regularly playing 90 minutes, while having the opportunity to improve.

“When I played, I felt like I had purpose; like I was playing and improving in the process. That was the biggest change for me.

“I feel as though I know the league inside-out now, because I have had the chance to learn.

“I have no regrets, because I am enjoying playing fantastic football with this team. We are in a really good place at the moment.”

MORE NEWCASTLE NEWS ON F365

👉 Newcastle delete Isak social media post with unfortunate two-word message amid Liverpool links

👉 Liverpool get bombshell news that Isak ‘is interested’ as second huge move could follow Wirtz

👉 Newcastle United: James Trafford talks begin as interest in Serie A star emerges

Elanga’s performances for Forest could now earn him a move to a Champions League club, with Newcastle extremely keen on signing him.

Eddie Howe’s side have made a right-sided forward their top priority in the summer transfer window and have submitted an official offer for the Sweden international.

According to The Athletic‘s David Ornstein, the bid — worth around £45million — was lodged on Tuesday morning.

Forest rejected the offer swiftly and ‘without a counter’, with The Athletic adding that they have ‘no intention’ of selling Elanga.

Newcastle must now decide whether to return with an improved offer or walk away.

Head coach Howe is also considering other wingers, including Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo and West Ham’s Mohammed Kudus, whose name has been ‘floated’ at St James’ Park.

Newcastle’s interest in Elanga is long-standing. The report adds that last summer the Geordies were willing to offer £30m up front, Miguel Almiron, and two further £5m payments.

A separate report from Sky Sports claims Forest value Elanga at £60m but have ‘no desire to sell’.

READ NOW: Newcastle can learn from Liverpool – selling Alexander Isak can be for the best