Newcastle transfer: Magpies ready to ‘cash in’ on £100m asset as PIF demand £20m for striker

Bruno Guimaraes has been linked with a move away from St James' Park.

Newcastle United are now preparing to sell star midfielder Bruno Guimaraes in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Magpies are yet to do any incomings this month despite reports linking them with numerous players, while Javier Manquillo – who joined Celta Vigo on a free transfer – is the only player to leave.

There have been as many rumours about players potentially leaving St James’ Park as there have about potential signings with Guimaraes, Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson among the names linked with pastures new.

And now Football Insider insists that Newcastle ‘could now cash in on Bruno Guimaraes’ £100million release clause in the summer window’ with speculation over his future not ‘going away’.

It is understood that the Magpies ‘will need to sell top players to do business of their own’ in the summer with Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona and Real Madrid all apparently interested in the Brazil international.

Guimaraes, who signed a new deal to stay at Newcastle until June 2028, has a £100m release clause in his new terms but there is little chance of him leaving in January.

Eddie Howe will be hoping he can bring in midfield reinforcements in the winter transfer window with Joelinton currently out injured and Sandro Tonali serving a long-term suspension.

But there are FFP worries on Tyneside with rumours that Newcastle are ‘also fielding offers’ for Trippier and Wilson with Atletico Madrid ‘keen to sign’ the latter.

The La Liga giants have ‘approached Newcastle about taking Wilson on loan with an option to buy in the summer window’ but the Magpies want a mandatory option that would see the Englishman join Atletico at the end of the campaign.

It is understood that Newcastle ‘would likely need a package of around £20million in order to let him depart’ before the end of this month.

Bayern Munich sporting director Christoph Freund confirmed last night that a deal to take Newcastle’s Trippier to the Allianz Arena is now off.

And Fabrizio Romano brought an update in his Caught Offside column: “It looks like Trippier’s move to Bayern Munich is currently off, but Newcastle fans don’t need to worry as Kieran is one of the best professionals in the world of football. He’s serious, so he was obviously tempted by Bayern but never going to break his relationship with Newcastle…no chance.

“His mood is very normal, always professional as I mentioned, and he’s happy to stay at Newcastle.”

