Newcastle transfer: Howe targets £94m midfield duo amid latest £100m deal claims

Atalanta's Ederson and Everton's Amadou Onana have been linked with moves to St James' Park.

Newcastle have their sights set on Everton’s Amadou Onana and Atalanta’s Ederson if Bruno Guimaraes departs this summer, according to reports.

The Magpies are currently short of midfielders with an injury to Joelinton and Sandro Tonali’s ten-month ban putting strain on Eddie Howe’s squad.

There have been a number of rumours that they could bring a central midfielder into the club before the end of the January transfer window but there are yet to be major developments.

Newcastle have been linked with Kalvin Phillips – who is set to join West Ham on loan from Manchester City – Tottenham’s Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and others as Howe looks to bring in temporary reinforcements on loan.

However, the real work is likely to start in the summer with a report on Thursday claiming that Newcastle could ‘cash in’ on Guimaraes, who has a £100m release clause.

That would provide Howe and the Magpies’ recruitment team the money to revamp parts of the squad with Guimaraes’ replacement initially taking highest priority.

And now Football Insider claim that Newcastle are ‘looking at summer moves for Atalanta’s Ederson and Everton’s Amadou Onana as replacements for Bruno Guimaraes’.

Howe’s side ‘are preparing for Guimaraes’ departure and have identified adequate replacements’ with ‘Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona and Real Madrid are all monitoring his situation at St James’ Park’.

Onana, who has impressed for Everton this season, is reportedly valued at £60m by the Toffees, while Atalanta would want around €40m (£36m) for Ederson.

A potential deal that would have seen Kieran Trippier move from Newcastle to Bayern Munich has fallen through with Sport Bild’s Christian Falk explaining the situation.

Falk wrote in his Caught Offside column: “Bayern Munich have completely pulled out of talks for Kieran Trippier of Newcastle United. On Wednesday, Bayern’s sporting director, Christoph Freund, confirmed as much, despite having reached an agreement with the player after initial talks the prior Friday.

“On Saturday, the talks with Newcastle started and Bayern were looking for a loan. Newcastle, of course, amid their struggles with Financial Fair Play were looking to make a sale, so, at the end on Tuesday, Bayern came up with a €15m offer, which was much more than what they wanted to spend. Newcastle said no and I can understand why, as €15m is not so much for a key player from an English club.

“I heard Trippier also demanded a €10m-a-year salary. The package then for a 33-year-old player was too high for Bayern Munich, so they decided to move away from Trippier.”