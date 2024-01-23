Newcastle transfer ‘full agreement’ dependent on two factors amid hijack claim; Howe’s side respond to bid

Newcastle United have reportedly ‘rejected’ an improved offer for Kieran Trippier, while more details have emerged regarding Miguel Almiron’s future.

The Magpies are walking a risky tightrope with Financial Fair Play regulations so they have been focused on potential player exits this month with them needing to offload valuable assets before they can bring anyone in.

Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak are likely to leave in the coming months amid interest from several elite European clubs.

Trippier has also been linked with an exit as he has been the subject of major interest from Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

Reportedly tempted by a reunion with Harry Kane and Eric Dier, Trippier initially looked likely to leave Newcastle for Bayern this month but it has now emerged that the German giants have had a second bid rejected by Eddie Howe’s side.

David Ornstein of The Athletic has revealed ‘a €15m (£12.8m) offer from Bayern Munich for Trippier has been rejected by Newcastle’.

And if journalist Ben Jacobs is to be believed, Bayern Munich’s chase to sign Trippier may now be over. He tweeted: “Newcastle have rejected a second €15m bid from Bayern for Kieran Trippier. No counter-offer was made. Amount is at the top-end of what Bayern are prepared to pay.”

Another player linked with a move away from Newcastle is Miguel Almiron. Jacobs revealed earlier this week that a “provisional agreement” has been reached over a move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Shabab.

Jacobs has now explained that a “full agreement” is yet to be reached between Newcastle and Al-Shabab for Almiron. He also points out that a different Saudi Pro League side could potentially hijack the deal.

“Although nothing is fully agreed yet, Al-Shabab already have a provisional agreement with Newcastle. This is not quite the same as an agreement in principle, but it does constitute an initial agreement over the guaranteed fee, which will be close to €20m if things proceed. The total package could rise to around €30m. Talks continue over bonuses and structure.”

Jacobs added: “But there are still two challenges for Al-Shabab. The first is that other Saudi interest could materialise. Al-Ahli, for example, who are PIF controlled, are another Saudi club who like Almiron.

“They haven’t engaged yet in any talks, though, and at this stage of the window, they’ll obviously have to move fast if they do decide to enter the race. Al-Alhi already did business with Newcastle over the summer when they signed Allan Saint-Maximin.

“Al-Shabab also have to persuade Almiron to join and, as of now, there is no agreement on the player side. Al-Shabab are first trying to get a full agreement with Newcastle, probably in the hope that the Premier League club then tell Almiron they’d like to sell.

“Miguel Almiron is one to watch right up until the end of the window. Newcastle will entertain offers so there is a deal to be done under the right conditions.”