Newcastle transfer: Insider reveals plans for Gordon as Anfield reveal adds fuel to Liverpool fire

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Newcastle are not considering to sell Anthony Gordon, despite the fact they could have a suitor in Liverpool, where it seems the winger would like to play.

Gordon has been starring for the Magpies this season, netting 11 Premier League goals and registering 10 assists. He eased his way into Gareth Southgate’s plans for the Euros as a result of his quality performances.

Before he was in the North East, Gordon played for Everton, where he worked his way through the academy after moving into the youth set up following his time at Liverpool as a child.

A return to Anfield was mooted of late, with a report suggesting the Reds are interested in bolstering their forward line with the Scouser.

And Gordon added fuel to that fire by suggesting Anfield is one of his favourite atmospheres in the country.

“Other than St. James, it’s Anfield by far. I think because I am from the city, I grew up watching it. I just think before the game, when they sing You’ll Never Walk Alone, it’s top. It is top level,” he said.

This is the latest pro-Liverpool comment made by Gordon, who has previously stated his idol growing up was Reds legend Steven Gerrard. As such, he might well want to play for the Anfield outfit if he gets the chance.

But as per Romano, there is not yet a chance of that happening. Indeed, the transfer insider has revealed that Newcastle are not considering selling the electric winger.

Despite rumours, he says he has no information that suggests the Magpies want to let him go, despite the need to sell some assets in order to comply with financial regulations.

Romano did, however, suggest the situation could possibly change in the coming weeks, but for now, no decision has been taken on the sale of the Englishman.

Whether or not Newcastle want to sell, if Gordon has a good Euros with England, they could have a more expensive asset on their hands.

If sides come in with big offers due to that, the Magpies might have to think about selling. Whether or not that happens remains to be seen, with the winger not a definite starter, given he’s only made two England appearances in his career so far.

