Newcastle transfer for Man Utd legend ruled out as star refuses to ‘drop’ £17m-a-year demands

Manchester United legend David de Gea has made himself unattainable for Newcastle United as he continues to demand huge wages, according to reports.

Once considered one of the best goalkeepers in world football, the Spaniard left Man Utd in the summer after making over 500 appearances for the Red Devils.

De Gea’s form declined over his final couple of seasons at Old Trafford and Erik ten Hag opted to replace him in the summer transfer window.

The Man Utd boss paid €55m to land Andre Onana from Inter Milan with the Red Devils spending an initial £4.3m on Altay Bayindir from Fenerbahce as the Cameroon international’s back-up.

De Gea, who is still out of contract, has been linked with a number of clubs around Europe as he looks to get back into work, while he has unsurprisingly been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League.

Newcastle suffered a injury blow earlier this month when it was confirmed that England international Nick Pope will be out for at least four months with a shoulder problem.

Pope came off in their 1-0 victory over Man Utd on December 2 and Eddie Howe will have to rely on Martin Dubravka between the sticks until the January transfer window opens.

De Gea has previously been linked with a shock move to the Magpies with the report at the time claiming the injury to Pope could ‘force Newcastle into the transfer market to reinforce their goalkeeping department’.

But Spanish publication Estadio Deportivo insists that De Gea will ‘not drop’ his wage demands of €20m (£17m) per season ‘to sign for any club’.

That ‘makes him more than unattainable for [Real] Betis and Newcastle’ and ‘if this continues’ then De Gea will leave himself with Saudi Arabia as his ‘only option’.

Speaking at the end of last month, journalist Rudy Galetti gave an update on interest in De Gea from around the world.

“The future of David De Gea is still to be decided,” Galetti told Tribal Football.

“Many clubs are interested in him and at the moment anything can happen for the former Manchester United goalkeeper, currently still a free agent.

“In Saudi Arabia, Al Shabab and Al Nassr are interested in him and there have been some contacts between the Saudi clubs and the goalkeeper’s entourage, but to date there are no advanced negotiations.

“De Gea, in fact, wants to calmly evaluate all the possible offers that will come to him: like the one from MLS, where Inter Miami of Leo Messi are interested in David and are trying to convince him to land in the United States.

“But that’s not all: even in Europe there are teams attracted by the Spanish goalkeeper, such as Real Betis. The club is experiencing a difficult time with their goalkeepers, with Claudio Bravo and Rui Silva both injured, and the third goalkeeper Fran Vieites is at the moment the only option to defend the goal of the Verdiblancos: for this reason, De Gea remains one of their targets.

“Anyway, as told, the Spanish player is in no hurry to choose and the feeling is that his final decision will still take some time.”