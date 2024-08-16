Newcastle United have reportedly made a ‘fourth offer’ for Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi as they consider a ‘club-record move’.

The England international was one of the standout performers at Euro 2024 and Newcastle have identified him as a top target this summer.

Crystal Palace are reportedly holding out for £65m for Guehi, but Newcastle’s third offer was understood to be worth around £55m plus add-ons.

Earlier this week, Palace chairman Steve Parish put pressure on Newcastle, insisting they want “superstar money” for Guehi.

“Nobody has got to the valuation yet,” he said. “If you want a superstar player you need to pay superstar money.

“This is a player we love a lot. If we start the season with him, we’ll be a better team.”

READ: The best and worst possible outcome for every Premier League team in 2024/2025

“Everybody’s wishes have to be taken into account but we are nowhere near the point where we have to make a decision. We will cross these bridges as and when we come to them.

“We love having him and would love to keep him, and if somebody wants to make that otherwise they have got to make it really difficult for us; at the moment, that’s not the situation we’re in.

“We all know the situation, we don’t need to have discussions about it.

“He is absolutely loyal to Crystal Palace, Marc wants to progress his career and if the right opportunity is there and it’s right for us, it’s something he might be interested in. He has certainly not put any pressure on the club.”

According to a new report from The Daily Mail, Newcastle have ‘made an improved fourth offer’ for Guehi and they are ‘close to a breakthrough’. It is also claimed that this new offer ‘could eclipse their £60m club-record move for Alexander Isak’.

MORE NEWCASTLE COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Chelsea transfer twist as PL rivals ‘want to steal’ Gallagher; Boehly given ‘unlock deal solution’

👉 Oscar Bobb injury could focus Man City minds on £100m star who’s ‘keen to join them’

👉 Newcastle: ‘Pivotal offer’ coming as Howe’s side move to sign Chelsea star tipped to ‘leave soon’

The report explains.

‘The new package, closer to Palace’s minimum £65million valuation, is the Magpies’ fourth for the England international. ‘The third offer, comprising of £55million and an extra £5m in add-ons, was turned down by Palace. ‘The value of Newcastle’s new offer is unconfirmed – but, significantly, it is closer to the £65million mark. Sources are indicating the package has not been immediately dismissed and is being considered. And while it remains to be seen whether Palace accept the offer there is a sense now that a breakthrough is close. ‘The new offer comes after crucial talks between Newcastle sporting director Paul Mitchell and Palace co-owner Steve Parish – who are handling negotiations for their respective clubs.’

In response to Parrish’s interview, Guehi admitted he is “humbled” and he’s “happy” at Crystal Palace.

“I am (happy). It is good to be back here, to be playing again with team-mates and a (pre-season) run-out in front of some of the fans again, so it is all positive,” Guehi told Sky Sports.

“I am humbled by that (Parrish comments) – for someone who is a big part of this football club, for him to say something like that is amazing for someone like me.

“I am not sure I am a superstar, but it was some really kind words from the chairman.”