Newcastle are interested in Jayden Oosterwolde as an alternative to Marc Guehi.

Newcastle are reportedly interested in Fenerbahce star Jayden Oosterwolde as they scour the market for an alternative to Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi.

It’s Newcastle’s priority to sign a new centre-back this summer and Guehi has emerged as their top target after he shone for England at Euro 2024.

The centre-back is under contract until 2026 so Crystal Palace can demand a huge fee for their prized asset. It is being widely reported that they want around £65m.

Earlier this week, it was claimed Newcastle are ‘close to a breakthrough’ after submitting a fourth bid for Guehi, in a move which ‘could eclipse their £63m deal to sign Alexander Isak’.

However, a report from the I says Newcastle have had a ‘record offer rejected’ and this has forced them to ‘consider their options’.

While Newcastle have been ‘souring alternatives this week’, the report claims there a ‘compromise’ could be agreed with Premier League rivals Crystal Palace.

‘Newcastle United are considering their transfer options with Crystal Palace sticking to their flat £65m upfront valuation of England defender Marc Guehi. ‘A fourth offer – which i understands would have represented a club record deal for the Magpies – was tabled for Guehi by Newcastle in the last 24 hours but sources suggest it has been rejected. ‘Newcastle have been sourcing alternatives this week – both Premier League centre-backs and overseas options – and may now move on to other targets. Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah is understood to be one such alternative. ‘However, it is understood they have not walked away from talks yet, which suggests a compromise may yet be found.’

And now a report in Turkey claims Oosterwolde is another alternative being considered by Newcastle.

The 23-year-old broke into the Fenerbahce first XI last season having moved from Parma for £4.5m in January 2023 and managed two goals in 43 appearances across all competitions, operating both as a centre-back and left-back.

MORE NEWCASTLE COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Arsenal, Tottenham pairs included in top 10 Premier League signings of the summer

👉 One per club: Premier League hot takes include Arsenal near-invincible, Man City relegated, Klopp return

👉 How every Premier League club would cope without their Julian Alvarez equivalent

It’s claimed Newcastle have asked Fenerbahce for permission to open talks with the Dutchman, who’s played the full 90 minutes in both Super Lig games under Jose Mourinho so far this season.

The report claims Fenerbahce want £21m for Oosterwolde, whose contract runs until 2027, though they would ideally like to keep the versatile defender, particularly as they also face the exit of Ferdi Kadlioglu, who’s thought to be on the verge of a move to Brighton this summer.

Asked about interest in him this summer and Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish’s claim that “superstar money” would be required to lure him away, Guehi says he’s perfectly content to remain at Selhurst Park.

“I am (happy). It is good to be back here, to be playing again with team-mates and a (pre-season) run-out in front of some of the fans again, so it is all positive,” Guehi told Sky Sports.

“I am humbled by that (Parrish comments) – for someone who is a big part of this football club, for him to say something like that is amazing for someone like me.

“I am not sure I am a superstar, but it was some really kind words from the chairman.”

Guehi added: “There is a real culture of togetherness here, that is from the academy, the women’s (team) and men – everyone is really on the same page, a real family. It is an amazing place to be.

“It is always important to focus on what is truly important and that is the game at the weekend, making sure that for the rest of the season, we are at it.”