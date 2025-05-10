According to reports, Newcastle United star Harvey Barnes could ‘leave’ Eddie Howe’s side for Premier League rivals Aston Villa this summer.

Newcastle paid around £38m to sign Barnes from Leicester City during the 2023 summer transfer window.

Barnes has largely been a bit-part player for the Magpies over the past two campaigns, but he has shone for Howe’s side during this season’s run-in.

The 27-year-old grabbed eight goal involvements in six matches to boost Newcastle’s hopes of qualifying for the Champions League as they are well-placed to fend off competition to earn a spot in Europe’s elite club tournament.

Despite this, it has been suggested that the winger could leave this summer amid interest from Aston Villa.

A report from The Daily Mail’s Craig Hope names Barnes as a potential ‘shock’ exit with a Aston Villa ‘swap’ deal mooted.

Hope explained: “Here is a left-field (left wing) update, but a few Premier League clubs are interested in Harvey Barnes. This includes, I’m told, Aston Villa.

“Maybe his recent run in the team has changed things, but coming out of January, I expected Barnes to move on this summer.

But could Villa’s interest (and their own PSR situation) open the possibility for a swap deal of sorts? Which leads us onto… the word in the game is that Villa will have to sell at least one.

“Newcastle like Jacob Ramsey, but could they afford to spend a decent chunk of their budget on a midfielder?

“I’m not so sure, unless the deal was manufactured in a way to suit all parties. One to watch, especially amid the Barnes interest.”

Earlier this week, a report from Football Insider claimed Ramsey is ‘unhappy’ at Aston Villa as he ‘nears an exit’.

Ramsey has four goals and seven assists in his 44 Aston Villa appearances. but he has only made 18 Premier League starts.

