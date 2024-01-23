Newcastle transfer: ‘Breakthrough’ made for Tuchel’s ‘dream player’ despite ‘definitely not’ for sale claim

Bayern Munich have had a ‘breakthrough in negotiations’ in their attempts to sign Newcastle United defender Kieran Trippier, according to reports.

Trippier has been sensational for Newcastle since joining from Atletico Madrid in January 2022 with three goals and 14 assists in 63 Premier League appearances.

Reports emerged over the weekend that Trippier had been ‘given the green light’ to join Bayern in January while a ‘basic verbal agreement between the club and player’.

However, cold water was poured on the deal with Newcastle rejecting ‘a loan and a lowball offer from Bayern who are juggling right-back targets with Paris St Germain’s Nordi Mukiele’.

But it could now be back on with German newspaper Bild insisting that there has been a ‘breakthrough in negotiations’ with Bayern bosses now ‘very optimistic’ that they can land Trippier before the end of the window.

It is pointed out that Bayern won’t do anything ‘economically unreasonable’ despite the 33-year-old being ‘a dream player’ in Thomas Tuchel’s mind.

READ MORE: Transfer gossip: Man Utd hatch ‘£100m plan’, Newcastle target Prem pair

Bild adds that Newcastle ‘do not seem averse’ to letting Trippier leave in January with the Magpies insisting on a permanent deal worth between €10m and €15m.

In another twist, The Athletic’s George Caulkin claims that Newcastle’s stance on Trippier and team-mate Callum Wilson is that the pair are not for sale this winter.

When put to him that Newcastle should consider selling Trippier, Caulkin replied in a Q&A: “I don’t think you’re mad, but I do think you’re wrong.

“Granted, he’s had a dodgy few weeks (he’s not alone, mind), but Trippier is Newcastle’s standard-bearer and tone-setter, fundamental off the pitch and integral to everything good about the team on it, both at the back and going forward. His form might have dropped, but his importance has not.

“Chris and I wrote on Sunday about Newcastle’s insistence that Trippier (and Callum Wilson) will not be sold this month. Twenty-four hours later, we have checked again and nothing has changed from their perspective. ‘Definitely not,’ they say. Relationships between senior executives and senior players are very tight and Newcastle ideally want Trippier to be with them for another two or three years.

“One of the issues, Chakri, is that Newcastle are not being offered big money. Yes, decent fees would help with their FFP, but that’s simply not the case at the moment. Livramento looks quality and the big idea is that he becomes Trippier’s long-term replacement, but I feel less sanguine about that than you do. Trippier is still Newcastle’s most important creative outlet. He’s also their leader.”

READ MORE: Newcastle United face running to stand still when Saudis want to fly…