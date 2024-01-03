Newcastle transfer now ‘unlikely’ over key reason despite claims Howe ‘would like to see done’

Newcastle United are now “unlikely” to sign Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips this winter, according to reports.

The Magpies are looking to improve their squad over the January transfer window with Eddie Howe coming under pressure in recent weeks.

Newcastle got off to a solid start to the season but Howe is having to deal with a large injury list and has now lost five of his last six Premier League matches in charge of the Geordies.

Howe would like to improve central midfield over the winter with Man City’s Phillips emerging as his top target with the England international not starting a Premier League match this term.

One report yesterday described a potential deal for Phillips as ‘on a knife edge’ with Crystal Palace and Fulham also understood to be ‘keen’ on the transfer.

And now in a Newcastle Q&A, Daily Mail journalist Craig Hope is not very hopeful that a deal will be completed because of the finances demanded by Man City.

Hope told the Daily Mail: “I’m told the deal is unlikely at present because of the numbers involved. Manchester City, at least before Christmas, had quoted a loan fee in excess of £7m with an obligation to buy.

“Newcastle would have to negotiate a deal more suited to them for the move to progress.

“As one source said to me this week: ‘Newcastle would like to see Phillips done, but don’t hold your breath’.

“Of course, there remains a decent chance that a compromise will be met, but the word this week has been one of doubt.

“Brinkmanship? Almost certainly. Don’t be surprised to see movement towards the end of the window, despite the early pessimism.”

On their issues in midfield, Hope added: “I’ve been saying it since the first week of the season – a hole exists between Newcastle’s defence and midfield where a No.6 would populate.

“All of the noises in May were that the club were prioritising a No.6 in the transfer market. They signed Sandro Tonali, but it became evident very quickly that he wasn’t that player. When Newcastle’s energy levels fade and the press fails, their midfield is repeatedly picked off with one simple pass.

“Is there a quick fix? Changing formation to include a single or double pivot, perhaps? Or moving someone like Fabian Schar or Tino Livramento into a holding role? They need to try something, because what is happening at present is proving their undoing week on week.”