Newcastle line up £82m double assault as Liverpool could ‘break British transfer record’ for Isak

Newcastle United could bring in two new strikers if Alexander Isak completes a move to Liverpool this summer, according to reports.

The Magpies have been rocked by news that Isak ‘wants to explore a move away from the club’ this summer with Liverpool and Chelsea monitoring the situation.

Liverpool have already told Newcastle that they are willing to break the British transfer record and pay as much as £130m for the Sweden international.

The Geordies have been adamant that Isak is not for sale this summer after qualifying for the Champions League but his request to leave could change things.

Transfer journalist Ben Jacobs had revealed on Thursday morning: ‘Alexander Isak has not travelled with Newcastle for their pre-season tour to Singapore. Newcastle sources insist it’s down to a thigh issue, despite a precautionary scan coming back clear.’

After some speculation that his absence could be transfer related, the Daily Mail finally broke the story that Newcastle have been made ‘aware of Isak’s wish to consider his options this summer’.

READ: Alexander Isak to Liverpool is unstoppable force; Newcastle are no immovable object

And Jacobs was back later on Thursday to confirm the Daily Mail‘s report and reveal that Newcastle are now hoping to bring in Brentford’s Yoane Wissa – who they have already made a bid for – and RB Leipzig’s Lois Openda.

Jacobs wrote on X: ‘Alexander Isak told Newcastle he wants £300k-per-week, as revealed on @talkSPORT last week. Not a number Newcastle can match.

‘Swedish striker’s preference is to leave and Newcastle are exploring other attackers in case a suitable offer arrives, and despite the club’s consistent non-for-sale stance. Leipzig’s Loïs Openda and Brentford’s Yoane Wissa two names targeted. Brentford seeking £40m+ for Wissa. Newcastle preparing a new bid north of £30m.’

There are reports that Leipzig would want €60m (£52m) for Openda this summer with Jacobs’ talkSPORT colleague Alex Crook claiming Newcastle could sign both of them if Isak leaves St James’ Park.

MORE ON ALEXANDER ISAK FROM F365…

👉 Alexander Isak ‘gives priority’ to Liverpool as Reds to sell pair to ‘proceed’ with club-record transfer

👉 Alexander Isak crashes into best available strikers ranking as Liverpool eye £130m Newcastle rebel

👉 Transfer rumour ranking: More Isak doubt, Sesko to United, Chelsea in for Arsenal, Liverpool target

Crook added: ‘Talks ongoing between #NUFC and Brentford for Wissa. Told the are holding out for at least £40m. Newcastle’s initial offer was £25m and they are willing to go to £30m. RB Leipzig’s Lois Openda a potential alternative. Might need both if Isak leaves.’

And Jacobs has also told GiveMeSport that Liverpool could have room for another attacker this summer if they sell Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez this summer despite the acquisition of Hugo Ekitike.

Jacobs wrote: ‘Liverpool are not ruling out a formal bid for Isak, who Newcastle insiders stress is valued at £150m, although that’s not a price quoted directly to clubs. Liverpool could yet add another attacker if Luis Diaz is sold, and with Darwin Nunez expected to leave. The club are currently assessing options.’