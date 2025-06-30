According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, an ‘agreement is almost done’ as Newcastle United are ‘closing in’ on their second summer signing.

Newcastle have endured a frustrating start to this summer’s transfer window, with Malaga teenager Antonito Cordero joining the Premier League club on a free transfer. He will officially sign for them on July 1.

The Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability rules have limited Newcastle in recent windows and these regulations continue to impact Eddie Howe‘s side.

The Magpies are under less pressure to cash in on valuable talents this summer than in previous transfer windows, but they still cannot spend as freely as they would like.

These limitations have seen them miss out on leading target Joao Pedro, with the Brighton star set to complete a move to Premier League rivals Chelsea.

Newcastle reportedly failed with a £125m triple-swoop for their top summer targets, but one of the three is said to be ‘closing in’ on a move to St James’ Park.

The player in question is Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford, who has been identified as their preferred long-term replacement for Nick Pope.

Trafford struggled during his first season as a Premier League No.1 during Burnley’s relegation campaign in 2023/24, but his reputation has skyrocketed after keeping 29 clean sheets to help Scott Parker’s side earn promotion from the Championship at the first time of asking.

Over the weekend, journalist Ben Jacobs provided details on Newcastle’s initial failed attempt to land Trafford.

Jacobs tweeted: ‘Newcastle have had a £26m bid rejected by Burnley, but talks continue. Burnley want closer to £35m.

‘Trafford remains a top target for Newcastle and has already agreed terms, leading to optimism on Newcastle’s part despite no club-to-club agreement yet.’

Now, Romano has revealed that the Magpies are set to reach an ‘agreement’ with Burnley for Trafford.

Romano tweeted: ‘Newcastle are closing in on James Trafford deal, final details being sorted!

‘Agreement almost done with Burnley and then it will be here we go. Newcastle are planning to get the deal done very soon.’

Newcastle have also been targeting Nottingham Forest standout Anthony Elanga, but Sky Sports have revealed their three alternatives for the ex-Man Utd star after having a £45m bid rejected for the £60m-rated attacker.