Newcastle United want to sign West Ham winger Jarrod Bowen and Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin this summer, according to reports.

Bowen, 27, is under contract at the London Stadium until 2030 so will command a huge fee.

He penned a new seven-year deal last October, three-and-a-half years after joining from Hull City for £18million.

Given his importance to the team and the length of his contract, he would cost a bloody fortune, with West Ham unlikely to entertain a sale.

Everton might be willing to sell Calvert-Lewin due to their financial problems, but he is another player of great importance to his team.

After a difficult run of form, the 27-year-old scored some crucial goals in the run-in to keep Sean Dyche’s side in the Premier League.

With seven goals in 32 top-flight matches for the Toffees this season, Calvert-Lewin is reportedly attracting interest from Newcastle.

Newcastle ‘plot double swoop’ of Everton, West Ham players

According to The Telegraph, the Magpies are ‘plotting a double swoop for Bowen and Calvert-Lewin’.

Journalist Luke Edwards says the signing of a new winger is a ‘priority’ for Eddie Howe and it is no surprise to see a right-sided wide-forward targeted over a left-sided player.

This is due to Anthony Gordon’s form on the left, with Harvey Barnes a player who also plays on that side. On the right flank, Howe’s options are Miguel Almiron and Jacob Murphy.

Lots of reports say Newcastle need to sell to buy and this one is no different.

Both moves are ‘complicated’ and ‘expensive’ with the interest ‘genuine’.

Newcastle’s summer shortlist is said to be ‘very short’ and interest in Bowen is ‘long-standing’ as he is ‘universally admired among’ the club’s hierarchy.

‘Another target’ is Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise but the Magpies are ‘well aware’ of interest from elsewhere, particularly Manchester United.

Despite how expensive Bowen is likely to be, it is claimed that Howe’s side will at least ‘explore a deal’.

As for Calvert-Lewin, he is a player who has been ‘tracked for the last two years’ and Newcastle’s interest could accelerate ‘with Callum Wilson expected to leave’ amidst interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia.

There is a feeling that Howe will be able to bring the best out of the England striker, with it believed ‘he will score far more goals in a more attacking team’.

The report adds that Newcastle are also in the market for a new goalkeeper, with Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale and Valencia’s Giorgi Mamardashvili ‘under consideration’.

Newcastle want £34m goalkeeper – reports

Speaking this week, Mamardashvili admitted that his future will become clear soon as he is currently focusing on this summer’s European Championships with Georgia.

“My future will be clear very soon,” he said. “Now I don’t think about anything else, because I have a important tournament with Georgian national team ahead.

“Valencia is my home. They gave me a football career.”

Mamardashvili has been linked with Bayern Munich in the past and has also confirmed that he nearly joined the Bundesliga giants last year.

“My transfer to Bayern was almost done last summer,” he said.

“My agent visited Munich to find an apartment. But as far as I know, in the end, they refused to pay €35m for me.”

Reports in Spain suggest Newcastle are currently negotiating with Valencia, with the Georgian shot-stopper expected to cost around €40m (£34m).

