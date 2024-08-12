According to reports, Newcastle United are set to submit a new ‘offer’ to sign Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi, while they pursue Chelsea’s Noni Madueke.

Newcastle are expected to be busy in the transfer market for the rest of this month and Guehi is one of their main targets after he shone for England at Euro 2024.

The centre-back’s proposed move to St James’ Park has been deemed ‘likely to happen’ for two reasons amid claims he has ‘all but agreed personal terms’ with the Magpies.

A new update by The Daily Mail’s Sami Mokbel claims Newcastle are ‘set to make a third bid’ for Guehi after their ‘last offer was £15m short of Crystal Palace’s asking price’.

It is also noted that this new bid is ‘expected’ to be submitted ‘this week’. The report explains.

‘Sporting director Paul Mitchell is handling negotiations for Newcastle and is set to table an improved package in the coming days in the hope of securing the club’s No 1 summer target. ‘Eagles co-owner Steve Parish, who is leading discussions for the south London club, wants a deal worth a minimum £65million for Guehi.’

‘Newcastle’s next offer will likely prove pivotal towards their chances of securing Guehi this summer. ‘Eddie Howe has made Guehi his preferred central defensive target ahead of the new season and is fully behind Newcastle’s move to sign one of England’s stars of Euro 2024. ‘However, their is an acceptance that the club need to sign a new central defender this summer with sources indicating the Magpies may consider other options if their next offer is unsuccessful. ‘AC Milan defender Malick Thiaw has been a target for Newcastle, but he is understood to be reluctant to leave the San Siro, particularly with the club playing Champions League football this year.’

After missing out on Bayern Munich’s Michael Olise earlier this summer, Newcastle also remain in the market for a new winger and Chelsea star Madueke is a potential option.

The 22-year-old was one of Chelsea’s better performers last season as he grabbed five goals and two assists in his 23 Premier League appearances but he’s expected to drop down the pecking order following Pedro Neto’s move to Stamford Bridge from Wolves

A report in Spain claims Madueke ‘could leave’ Chelsea ‘soon’ as Newcastle ‘wants to get him’.