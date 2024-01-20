Newcastle exit: Euro giants ‘given green light’ to sign Howe favourite amid ‘club and player agreement’

Newcastle United right-back Kieran Trippier could be on the move to Bayern Munich this month.

Newcastle United defender Kieran Trippier has ‘given the green light’ to join Bayern Munich in the winter transfer window, according to reports.

Bayern are in the market for a new right-back after failing to land Kyle Walker from Manchester City last summer.

Thomas Tuchel let Benjamin Pavard join Inter in the same window they failed to bring in Trippier’s England team-mate and has been using Konrad Laimer in right-back for the majority of this season.

It is believed that Paris Saint-Germain defender Nordi Mukiele is Tuchel’s first choice this month but is also keen on bringing Trippier to Munich, where he would join former Tottenham team-mates Eric Dier and Harry Kane.

It felt unlikely that the Newcastle man would be open to leaving the north east this month but that appears to be the case.

Sky Germany journalist Kerry Hau reported on Saturday afternoon that the 33-year-old ‘has given the green light to move to Bayern’.

This comes after a ‘basic verbal agreement between the club and player’ was reached, with Newcastle and Bayern currently ‘in contact’.

The Bundesliga giants remain in ‘negotiations’ with PSG over the signing of Mukiele and Trippier ‘is the first alternative’ if that deal falls through.

The news has also been confirmed by transfer guru Fabrizio Romano – who says the Magpies were ‘approached’ by Bayern on Saturday.

Romano notes that the ‘decision is up to Bayern now’, with no mention of Newcastle accepting a fee or even being open to letting Trippier depart.

‘Understand Bayern approached Newcastle for Kieran Trippier deal today, talks have now started,’ Romano wrote on X.

‘Bayern keep pushing for Mukiele but no green light from PSG so far. Trippier already gave his green light to Bayern as per Kerry Hau. Decision up to Bayern now.’

This comes as quite a shock but would not be Trippier’s first venture abroad.

He left Spurs for Atletico Madrid in July 2019, winning one La Liga title in three years in the Spanish capital.

Trippier has been a huge success at Newcastle and is a player head coach Eddie Howe likes very much, making him vice-captain upon his arrival to the club in January 2022.

Should Trippier depart in January, Howe will turn to young full-back Tino Livramento, who has impressed since moving to St James’ Park from Southampton for £30million last summer.

