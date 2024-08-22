England star ‘wants to leave’ Newcastle with Everton ‘among the clubs keen’ on transfer

Kieran Trippier is looking to leave Newcastle United before the end of the transfer window with Everton ready to sign him, according to reports.

The Geordies have made five signings so far this summer with Lewis Hall, Odysseas Vlachodimos, Will Osula, Lloyd Kelly and John Ruddy all completing moves to St James’ Park, while Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh are the two players who have left the club for fees over the summer.

And there was little hint that Trippier could be leaving last week when Newcastle boss Eddie Howe insisted it would be “fascinating” to see how the England international competes with Tino Livramento for the right-back spot.

When asked about Livramento’s pre-season form ahead of their 1-0 win over Southampton, Howe replied: ⁠”I think performances will dictate that [whether he starts], not his feeling.

“It will be how he performs.

“I think physically he is in a good place. We really believe in him and love his qualities and what he brings to the team. But he has great competition there with Kieran.

“It is going to be fascinating to see how those players compete. We have two top talents and two amazing characters so it will be amazing to see.”

Livramento was given the nod over Trippier against Southampton with the England international an unused sub, while the captain’s armband was given to Bruno Guimaraes.

And now The Athletic journalist David Ornstein insists that Trippier is now ready to leave Newcastle after being left out the starting XI against Southampton on Saturday.

Ornstein wrote in The Athletic:

‘Kieran Trippier wants to leave Newcastle United before the transfer window closes, with Everton among the clubs keen to sign the England full-back.’

Ornstein added:

‘The former Atletico Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur defender, who turns 34 next month, has two years left on his contract — a new deal was done last season — but wishes to explore fresh opportunities that will provide regular first-team football. ‘Everton intend to strengthen in Trippier’s favoured position and have held initial conversations with Newcastle to express interest in bringing him to Merseyside on loan.’

Newcastle are closing in on another addition this summer with Sky Sports claiming that the Magpies are ‘cautiously optimistic’ a deal for Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi can be struck before the weekend.

And former Premier League striker Chris Sutton reckons the England international will be “an outstanding fit” at St James’ Park if Newcastle can get a deal over the line.

Sutton said: "I think Marc Guehi would be an outstanding fit for Newcastle if he joins. His performances in the Euros for England were outstanding and probably whacked his price up a bit.

“It’s interesting to see how that transfer story has played out throughout the summer – fair play to Crystal Palace for holding out and not caving in!

“You can tell Eddie Howe wants to make the next step up with Newcastle. They have done pretty well in the transfer window to not let go of any of their key players, particularly Alexander Isak and Bruno Guimarães.

“They’ll certainly be looking to strengthen defensively if they are to make any incomings, so I think Guehi would be a great fit for them.”

When asked where he thinks Newcastle will finish in the Premier League this season, Sutton added: “I think Newcastle will finish sixth this season. Last year was a difficult one for them with injuries, although there’s no saying that that won’t happen again!

“I think having no European competition to focus on will work in their favour, so I expect them to at least improve on last season’s finish of seventh. Sixth sounds about right to me.”