According to reports, Newcastle United face paying ‘double’ to re-sign Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest amid the ‘truth’ on a ‘buy-back clause’.

The 22-year-old progressed through the ranks at Newcastle and was identified as a future first-team regular from a young age.

Anderson impressed for Newcastle as he made 43 Premier League appearances in two seasons between 2022 and 2024, though the club decided to cash in on the talented midfielder during the 2024 summer transfer window.

Ideally, Newcastle would have kept their academy product, but they were forced to cash in on one or two valuable assets to ease their PSR fears.

To avoid losing Alexander Isak, Bruno Guimaraes and/or Anthony Gordon, Newcastle decided to sell Anderson and Yankuba Minteh to Nottingham Forest and Brighton respectively.

Anderson was a revelation for Nottm Forest last season and he’s broken into the England squad at the start of this season.

Newcastle will rue Anderson’s exit, though it has been claimed that they could re-sign him next year or beyond via a buy-back clause.

However, journalist Lee Ryder has revealed to Chronicle Live that no such clause was inserted into the deal when Newcastle sold Anderson to Forest.

The report claimed:

‘Chronicle Live has been told by well-placed sources that there is no buy-back option despite suggestions that Newcastle can activate certain clauses in his agreement with Forest.’

Newcastle made around £35m when they sold Anderson to Nottm Forest, with the report claiming he could cost at least ‘double’ next year.

‘If Newcastle wanted Anderson back, they’d have to pay full market value for the midfielder, with the Geordie boy worth at least double what he was sold for right now, perhaps he is even edging towards £100m.’

Anderson recently admitted that it was a “tough move” to leave Newcastle last year, though he has explained why it was the best thing to do at the time.

“It was a tough move at the time but ultimately, I probably wouldn’t be sitting here now if I didn’t make the move,” Anderson admitted.

“Sometimes you’ve got to step out of your comfort zone and believe in yourself, which is what I’ve done.

“I believed I was ready to go and play in the Premier League every week, and I don’t think I would be in this position now if I didn’t do it.”