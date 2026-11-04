Newcastle United and Jaissle damned by vanity-driven desire to be Dortmund

Matthias Jaissle is already staring down the barrel and few will be surprised if Newcastle United pull the trigger during the upcoming international break. But what then?

The German manager felt the fury of St James’ Park on Monday night after another insipid defeat, their fourth in the last five matches, two of which have come at the hands of an average Everton side.

The Toon Army’s frustration was understandable. Again, they watched their team fail to create, well, anything at all for 85 minutes. According to Jaissle, that was because the players failed to follow the plan. Which, as far as we can tell, seems to centre around hoiking it long to two forwards wholly unsuited to such a style. Right now, Jaissle-ball is long ball and not much else.

When a manager is at pains to pin the blame on his players, they are usually not long for their job. Anything like the same again at Fulham on Saturday, and the Magpies could be looking for another new boss.

How the board sells the club to potential candidates would be fascinating. Because it seems like nobody really knows what Newcastle are trying to be.

The Magpies seem to be in the midst of a full-blown identity crisis which won’t be solved by simply hiring a new manager. The uncertainty and confusion permeates much deeper than the dug-out.

Eddie Howe’s departure offered a natural reset which the club embraced; Jaissle was to be the face of Newcastle 2.0, a plan which – like the new manager’s tactics – looks and sounds fresh but possesses little depth or substance.

At the behest of sporting director Ross Wilson, appointed last October, Newcastle went all in on a recruitment model based around buying young talent with high ceilings.

Given the financial parameters Newcastle operate within, it is easy to see the appeal of such an approach. But if it was as simple as it sounds, everyone would be doing it, and there wouldn’t be a litany of names who tried and failed before Newcastle.

No club can simply decide to be the new Borussia Dortmund. Certainly not over the course of a single, tumultuous summer that demanded clear, pragmatic solutions over dogmatic thinking dressed up as a philosophy. And fans and media these days demand a philosophy, at least until the obvious flaws become apparent.

And they certainly have at Newcastle.

Their current predicament is a consequence of a transfer window in which Wilson said their “clear plan was executed almost to its entirety”.

That line, by the way, came from an interview after a three-game unbeaten run at the start of the season when the Newcastle decision-makers were rather more full of themselves. As ever with sporting directors, no one has heard from Wilson since reality bit.

Only the sale of Bruno Guimaraes was unforeseen – the exits of Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali were a long time coming. That money – and around £30million more – was spent on eight signings in whom Newcastle saw big potential for improvement and profit.

MORE: Man Utd dithering and transfer window hyper-focus among season’s biggest mistakes

Three of those signings – Amar Dedic, Nico Gonzalez and Lukas Hornicek – were in Jaissle’s starting XI against Everton. Arguably, that’s one more than Jaissle might reasonably include if he was picking an XI from a fully fit squad to save his job, with Tino Livramento replacing Dedic.

Of course, the eight signings made this summer by Wilson – not Jaissle – were bought with at least one eye on the future. But it was bleedingly obvious that more immediate issues had to be addressed if that future has any prospect of being realised.

Going the full Dortmund takes time but Jaissle was always going to be under immediate pressure to win points and plaudits, so he is just doing what many managers would do: rely on experience. Their raw new recruits absolutely need experience alongside them to develop in the muck and bullets of the Premier League. But Newcastle neglected that by restricting themselves to a certain type of profile.

With their obsession with buying young and unproven amid a selfish drive to paint themselves as progressive, Wilson and Newcastle backed themselves into a corner.

Their principle is not without merit – but it needs balance. Without some readjustment of the Magpies’ priorities, a return to the Championship seems more likely than the Champions League.