According to reports, Newcastle United are set to beat Arsenal, FC Barcelona and others in the race to sign Joan Garcia from La Liga outfit Espanyol.

Garcia has enjoyed a great breakout season in 2024/25 as he’s played a significant role in Espanyol securing La Liga survival following promotion in 2023/24.

The 24-year-old has been linked with several elite European clubs in recent months as he is available for an affordable price due to the £25m release clause in his contract.

Arsenal and Barcelona are among the clubs interested in the Spaniard, with a report earlier this month claiming he is ‘close’ to a move to the Emirates.

Garcia would be the No.2 at Arsenal, with Spain international David Raya ahead of him in the pecking order, and this would also be the case at Barcelona, who have Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Newcastle are also in the market for a new goalkeeper, but any new signing would be a starter next season, with Burnley’s James Trafford also mentioned.

Earlier this month, Garcia remained coy when asked about his future at Espanyol.

“I’m very calm. Many things are coming up and I want to rest now,” Garcia said.

“These are things that don’t depend solely on me. I’m an Espanyol player, if something comes along that seems good to them and to me too, it will be decided.

“I’m focused on my feelings and those of the people I care about.”

Arsenal and Barcelona had been considered more likely destinations, but journalist Quique Iglesias for Cadena COPE claims he won’t be joining the La Liga giants as he is ‘very likely to sign for Newcastle in the coming days’.

Iglesias claims two reasons are behind his decision to reject Barcelona, with his affection for Espanyol and Ter Stegan’s presence mooted as key factors.

“He’s not going to play at Barca. Under no circumstances is he going to play at Barca,” Iglesias said.

“He’s going to sign for a Premier League team, in principle. They say Newcastle, but that will be resolved soon.

“But he’s not going to play at Barca. He’s not going to Barca because he believes he has to make a decision that’s good for everyone and for everyone he cares about; Espanyol matters to him.

“And he’s not going to Barca because he believes it’s not the time to go to Barcelona. It’s the time to play somewhere far from here, far from home.

“And because… it’s not a natural or easy exit. It’s not a cheap exit for Barca. It’s not an exit where he’s guaranteed to play. Because for now Ter Stegen has a contract. And no matter how much Barca self-servingly leaks that Ter Stegen’s season has ended, it’s not easy for Ter Stegen to leave. And things will be resolved soon.

“In other words, Joan Garcia isn’t going to leave Spain on August 15, not even on July 15… he is going to leave now.”