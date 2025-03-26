Newcastle United reportedly hopes to block a move for one of their key stars after a trio of European giants expressed their interest in a summer deal.

The Mapgies recently won their first domestic trophy since 1955 and hope to build upon that victory by securing Champions League or Europa League football for next season.

Eddie Howe‘s side have multiple players linked with moves away, including the in-form striker Alexander Isak and Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes – but another is catching the eye of Europe’s elite.

According to Caught Offside, the trio of Barcelona, AC Milan, and Juventus are all keen on Sandro Tonali, however, Newcastle’s strong intention is to ‘block’ any potential deal.

Despite becoming a key figure in midfield, the clubs involved in a potential deal believe offers in the region of €60m could be enough to sway Newcastle and potentially tempt them into discussing a deal.

Given that this has been his first full season back after his long-term suspension, the 24-year-old has proven to be a brilliant addition after all and he is a key starter for both club and country.

He’s managed 35 games this season, netting on three occasions and assisting twice and has formed a deadly midfield trio with Joelinton and Guimaraes which can hold a candle to any of the midfield trios in England.

Howe explained his importance to the side earlier this season, saying, “We’ve seen that in recent games from a defensive viewpoint now more than an attacking viewpoint, where he’s sprinting to put out fires for us, nicking balls, intercepting balls, using his athleticism to track runners. He’s been excellent in that respect and think that’s really helped the team.”

Manchester City were previously linked with a move for Tonali and may revisit that interest this summer with Kevin De Bruyne out of contract, Bernardo Silva struggling this season, and Kalvin Phillips likely to exit permanently.

Newcastle’s potential moves

Outside of Tonali, Manchester United have been linked with a move for Sean Longstaff, who has been relegated to a backup role due to the strength of their midfield trio.

At 27, he is unlikely to gain minutes ahead of the starting trio or the talented youngster Lewis Miley and given he is an academy product, any deal would constitute pure profit which is always necessary in the modern game.

One player who is admired by all is Guimaraes, who has shone ever since joining from Lyon and Arsenal are being linked with a summer move with their new sporting director Andrea Berta ready to make significant moves this summer.

However, one report states that negotiation would be extremely difficult and that Newcastle would look to receive a huge fee for their star man.