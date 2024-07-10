According to reports, Newcastle United have been dealt a blow as they attempt to fend off competition to sign West Ham United star Jarrod Bowen.

The England international has consistently been one of the standout wingers in the Premier League in recent seasons. During the 2023/24 campaign, he grabbed 16 goals and six assists in his 34 appearances.

Bowen‘s form for West Ham earned him a place in Gareth Southgate’s final 26-man England for Euro 2024 and has made a couple of positive cameo appearances off the bench in Germany.

Newcastle have been heavily linked with Bowen in recent months as they look to sign a new right-winger and could pursue him after missing out on Bayern Munich newbie Michael Olise.

A report from The Northern Echo claims Bowen is ‘Newcastle’s number one target for their right-attacking role, with a major move for the England international planned for later in the transfer window’.

New sporting director Paul Mitchell is said to be ‘turning their attention to potential incomings after sanctioning the departure of Yankuba Minteh and Elliot Anderson last month’, with their ‘priorities being the recruitment of a new right winger, another centre-half and a centre-forward’.

Regarding Newcastle’s interest in ‘preferred option’ Bowen, the report explains.

‘Bowen is Newcastle’s preferred option for the right of their attack, and while West Ham have signalled their intention to do all they can to hold on to the 27-year-old, there is a belief within the corridors of power at St James’ Park that a deal could be possible. ‘Bowen is contracted to West Ham until the summer of 2030, having recently signed a new long-term deal, and while there have been suggestions that the contract contains a release clause, that is not believed to be the case. ‘Nevertheless, Newcastle officials feel there is the potential for a deal given West Ham’s own transfer dealings and the fact that Bowen does not yet have a relationship with the club’s new manager, Julen Lopetegui. ‘While neither Newcastle nor West Ham are in Europe next season, Newcastle’s recruitment team feel Bowen could be persuaded that the Magpies have a better chance of challenging for regular continental competition in the next few years than his current employers.’

However, according to HITC, Newcastle have been dealt a blow as the report reveals ‘how Bowen is feeling about the move’.