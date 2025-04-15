Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace prediction, expected line-ups, how to watch and stats

This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

Newcastle United welcome Crystal Palace to St James’ Park on Wednesday as the Magpies look to keep their Champions League hopes alive amid a chaotic end to the Premier League season.

Sunday’s emphatic win over Man Utd thrust Eddie Howe’s side into pole position, but the Toon Army are just one point clear of Man City, who sit in fifth place.

Their 5-2 win against Palace was a damaging one for the Eagles, as it allowed seven of the eight teams directly above them to pull further clear in a con gested race for Europe.

Oliver Glasner’s side currently sits five points behind eighth-place Bournemouth, who occupy a position that may be good enough to qualify for Europe. Either way, the visitors have to push the boat out to get a positive result at St James’ Park, and that could lead to an open and entertaining game.





Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace prediction:

Both teams are in good form ahead of this match, so it promises to be a good one. Newcastle are on a six-match winning streak, while Palace are unbeaten in five of six.

The Eagles have been a handful on the road, unbeaten in 10 of 11 and keeping up their good scoring average with a pair of goals at the Etihad. The Eagles scored two or more goals in eight of those 11 matches.

On the other hand, Newcastle also like scoring in bunches at home. The Toon Army have scored two or more in 10 of 13 matches, averaging 2.61 goals during that run.

Despite the goal-fests these sides have been involved in, expected goals suggest a 1-1 draw is the most likely outcome.

As reliable as it can be, that suggestion can get in the bin for us. Both teams to score is a very strong possibility, while either side has enough quality in front of the goal to win the game.

Palace have been consistently undervalued on the road this season despite their strong away record, and with an impossible-looking fixture list in their final four away trips, we suspect they’ll make a mockery of the odds one more time.

Newcastle United team news

Newcastle are without centre-backs Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles, both sidelined through long-term injuries. Lewis Hall is also a major doubt due to an ankle problem.

With Hall unavailable, Tino Livramento is expected to retain his spot at left-back. Kieran Trippier, Fabian Schär, and Dan Burn should complete the defensive line.

The talented trio of Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali and Joelinton are expected to continue in the midfield.

Anthony Gordon may be handed a start upon his return to fitness, though Jacob Murphy has been in fine form this season.

Alexander Isak was unusually quiet against Man Utd as Harvey Barnes starred with a brace. Both are expected to start on Wednesday.

Newcastle United expected line-up

Pope – Trippier, Schar, Burn, Livramento – Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton – Gordon, Isak, Barnes

Crystal Palace team news

Palace will be boosted by the return of Marc Geuhi as he joins Chris Richards and Maxence Lacroix in the heart of the defence.

With Cheick Doucoure sidelined due to injury, Adam Wharton is likely to partner with Will Hughes in midfield once again.

Wharton assisted Richards for the opening goal of Crystal Palace’s 5-2 defeat against Man City last weekend.

Ismaila Sarr was also heavily involved, setting up Eberechi Eze to make it 1-0 to the Eagles in the eighth minute of the match.

Jean-Philippe Mateta, scorer of 16 goals across all competitions, will look to provide a threat up top.

Crystal Palace expected line-up

Henderson – Richards, Lacroix, Guehi – Munoz, Wharton, Hughes, Mitchell – Sarr, Eze – Mateta

Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace: How to watch and listen

Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace will be shown live on Sky Sports Ultra HDR, Main Event, and Premier League at 19:30 on Wednesday, April 16. Radio commentary will be provided by BBC Radio 5 Live Sport.





Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace stats:

– The reverse fixture at Selhurst Park finished in a 1-1 draw, but Newcastle won the previous meeting at St James’ Park 4-0.

– Both teams have scored in six of seven matches at St James’ Park, where Newcastle have scored 34 goals in 13 matches.

– Crystal Palace are unbeaten in five of six meetings with Newcastle.

– The Eagles are also in great form on the road, avoiding defeat in 13 of 15 and winning away to Aston Villa, Brighton, Fulham, and Man Utd, among others.

– They’ve scored two or more goals in eight of their previous 11 away matches across all competitions.