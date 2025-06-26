Newcastle United are casting their net far and wide in the hunt for a new winger, according to reports.

The Magpies enjoyed a satisfying 2024-25 season, winning the Carabao Cup to claim their first major trophy in 70 years and qualifying for the Champions League through their Premier League position.

Manager Eddie Howe was able to harness the firepower of striker Alexander Isak and a defensive unit led by the club’s Player of the Year, Dan Burn. He found a way to combine Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali into one of the league’s best midfields.

Pace and incision in wide areas was a big part of Newcastle’s success, with the likes of Jacob Murphy, Anthony Gordon and Harvey Barnes backed up by the attacking intent of Tino Livramento from full-back.

But returning to the Champions League increases the workload for Newcastle and strengthening Howe’s wing options is understood to be one of their priorities in the summer transfer window.

Newcastle have the ‘strongest interest’ in Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford, who did much of his best work on loan for Aston Villa on the flanks in the second half of last season.

They are engaged in a widely reported chase for Nottingham Forest winger Anthony Elanga, who started 31 times in the Premier League as Nuno Espirito Santo’s team earned a Conference League place, and some alternative options have emerged.

A bid of £45m was reportedly rejected by the East Midlands club and TEAMtalk reports that some other options are in play despite Newcastle planning to follow up with a second bid for the Swedish international.

Newcastle are keeping tabs on PSV Eindhoven youngster Johan Bakayoko, Borussia Dortmund’s Karim Adeyemi, Mohammed Kudus of West Ham United and Malick Fofana, whose future lies away from Lyon after their relegation to Ligue 2.

“Newcastle’s proactive approach signals their intent to compete at the highest level,” writes Fraser Fletcher. “Whether they secure Elanga or pivot to one of their alternative targets, fans can expect an exciting addition to Howe’s squad before the transfer deadline.”

Kudus joined the Hammers from Ajax in 2023 and has become well established at Premier League level. Man United academy graduate Elanga has been instrumental in Forest’s upturn during the same time period.

German international Adeyemi is a product of the Red Bull system and joined Dortmund from Red Bull Salzburg as one of the group’s most exciting prospects in 2022. His speed and directness make him a sensible alternative to Elanga and a suitable fit for Newcastle’s front-foot approach.

“Eddie Howe is keen to bolster his squad for the 2025-26 campaign and is determined to land a dynamic winger, with Elanga his top target,” adds Fletcher.

“The former Manchester United star is eager to join the project at St James’ Park, too.”

Newcastle haven’t yet followed up with a second bid but their pursuit for Elanga is a long way from over.