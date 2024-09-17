Eddie Howe is reportedly set to be ‘frozen out’ at Newcastle United after it was claimed that he’s fallen out with sporting director Paul Mitchell.

Howe has been Newcastle’s manager since the end of 2021 and has had a major role to play in their meteoric rise since PIF completed their takeover.

The Englishman came under pressure last season as an injury crisis saw Newcastle struggle in the Premier League and Champions League, but they finished the campaign strongly.

The Magpies have been heavily impacted by Financial Fair Play rules in recent years and they endured an infuriating summer transfer window.

There has also been major changes behind the scenes at Newcastle in recent months. Former co-owner Amanda Staveley has left the club, while Mitchell has replaced former sporting director Dan Ashworth.

Mitchell and chief executive Darren Eales have been criticised by supporters in recent months as Newcastle missed out on several top targets.

Despite this, Mitchell has hit out at the previous regime at St James’ Park and it’s been heavily reported that he has had a fallout with Howe.

A report from Football Insider claims Howe is set to be ‘frozen out’ at Newcastle as Mitchell has a ‘new plan’.

Howe will reportedly soon ‘see his transfer input significantly reduced’. The report claims.

Incoming sporting director Paul Mitchell, who has replaced Dan Ashworth, has been stinging with his criticism of the transfer strategy at St James’ Park.

‘The ex-Spurs and Southampton transfer guru will now overhaul the Magpies with his own ideas – with the club handing him the licence to lead and drive recruitment at the senior and youth levels. ‘Howe will now have less input into the club’s business than before, with most of the Englishman’s focus to go on coaching the players at his disposal.’

On the pitch, Newcastle have impressed this season as they have made an unbeaten start to the new campaign. They have three wins and a draw.

Despite this, Howe is among the favourites to be the next Premier League manager to leave and this prompted Football Insider to provide a ‘sack update’ earlier this week.