Newcastle United have registered their interest in signing Lille’s Jonathan David who is set to exit in the summer at the end of his deal.

The Canada international will leave the club at the end of his current deal after five years, in a successful spell which has seen him net over 100 goals.

As it stands, he is the top scorer in Ligue 1 this season and has recorded 17 goals in all competitions, including goals in the Champions League against Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Juventus.

Given that he is one of the best potential free options to emerge this summer, interest is high across Europe, including in England.

The Chronicle Live has reported that Newcastle are the latest to register an interest but the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal, Aston Villa and Manchester United are also keen – with Liverpool and Spurs also emerging.

For Newcastle, they already possess one of the most in-form strikers in European football with Alexander Isak managing 17 goals and five assists in 24 games this season. Reports have linked him with a move away but with multiple years left on his deal, he would be one of the costliest deals to make this year.

The other big clubs including Chelsea, Arsenal and Man United are all in the market for a striker to bolster their attacks and David would be likely to grab the starting role in all of those sides given his record.

It is more difficult at the likes of Liverpool, Aston Villa and Spurs who have Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez, Ollie Watkins and Jhon Duran, and Dominic Solanke, respectively, making a potential move there more unlikely.

David has a chance to shine at Anfield

Lille are set to face Liverpool at Anfield in their seventh Champions League game of the new group phase and it stands as a perfect opportunity to impress in a country where there is such a deep interest in himself.

Facing a Liverpool side who are already into the next stage of the competition, Lille will be hoping to continue their strong run which has included wins over Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Bologna.

They may well face a weakened Liverpool side who will want to ensure key players are ready for their weekend home clash with Ipswich but Arne Slot is typically conscientious with his team selections and typically doesn’t change the line-up if he can help it.

Speaking on David and his potential in England and at Liverpool, former striker Emilie Heskey opened up on his opinion of the Lille forward ahead of the game.

Heskey said: “Lille’s Jonathan David has been linked with Liverpool and I could see him being a good fit up top, so we’ll have to see what kind of performance he’ll put in in tonight’s game.

“If were the recruitment team as Liverpool, I’d definitely be bringing in a young striker, someone who has scope to grow as a player within the club.

“You never know whether young players will take a bit of time to settle, or if they’ll hit the ground running like Erling Haaland did at Manchester City. I don’t think Liverpool need to look at anyone in their ‘prime’.”