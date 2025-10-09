A Newcastle United star has revealed that he will not “close the door” on a potential transfer for two reasons, admitting that a future exit is “possible”.

Newcastle are coming off a dramatic summer transfer, in which they sold Alexander Isak to Liverpool in a British record deal worth around £125m.

The prolonged Isak saga dominated this summer’s transfer window as he spat his dummy out and resorted to drastic measures to seal an exit.

Isak refused to travel to Asia for Newcastle’s pre-season tour and had to train alone before joining Liverpool, with Newcastle refusing to sell before securing a suitable replacement.

Thankfully for Newcastle, an outcome was reached in the final days of the summer window as they signed Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa to replace Isak, while they also landed Anthony Elanga, Malick Thiaw and Jacob Ramsey.

READ: Falling hard for Woltemade and Newcastle’s Big Nick Energy



Newcastle have made a mixed start to this campaign, though Sandro Tonali remains one of their best players as he’s cemented himself among the top midfielders in the Premier League.

Therefore, it would be a huge blow for Newcastle were he to leave and he has been sporadically linked with a possible return to Serie A since moving to the Premier League.

Now, the former AC Milan star has refused to “close the door on Italy” because it’s his country and the “league is getting better and better”,

“You can never know what will happen, I tell everyone it’s possible,” Tonali admitted.

MORE NEWCASTLE COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Premier League CRISIS Rankings: Forest 2nd, West Ham 3rd, but what of Liverpool and Man Utd?

👉 Man Utd: Amorim replacement wanted by Scholes would be great appointment for two reasons

👉 Liverpool dominating PL, Wirtz POTY, new Hojlund among ten PL knee-jerk reactions already wrong



“I’m not closing the door on Italy; it’s my country.

“Maybe not now because I’ve found my balance at Newcastle, but the league is getting better and better, the level of the teams is rising.”

Earlier this year, Tonali revealed what he “misses” about playing in Italy.

“I’m happy where I am now. I’ve found people who care about me, and I care about them. I don’t want to break any of the bonds I’ve built. I’ve had a lot of thoughts every day, but right now, I’m happy where I am,” Tonali said.

He added: “Sometimes, when I am away from Italy for a long time or during long breaks, I do miss coming home a bit, but I always come back with the national team and I always give my best.

“There’s a group here that wants to be together and needs to be here, united.

“There’s a desire to face these ten days as a real team, staying close and trying not to make things harder for ourselves. That’s often where the teams struggle and we’re trying to keep things simple.”