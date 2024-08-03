Newcastle United learn asking price for top target as they prepare for star exits

Marc Guehi has been linked with a move to Newcastle.

Newcastle United will need to pay at least £50million to spring Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace amid intense interest in the Euro 2024 star.

The England international, who made an impression at the 2024 Euros, has been contacted by the Magpies over a deal as have his club.

Palace has informed the titans of the northeast that they are seeking an upfront payment of £50m for the central defender, with the possibility of add-ons.

Those add-ons could see that asking price balloon well over the £70m mark.

Although Newcastle are hesitant to meet the 24-year-old’s initial asking price, they are nevertheless eager to complete a deal.

The Tynesiders are trying to arrange a deal in order to get Guehi to sign it before the window closes.

Newcastle’s efforts to sign Guehi will benefit from the central defender’s eagerness to join the team.

The club’s defensive ranks have been hit hard by long-term injury concerns with both Jamal Lascelles and Sven Botman set to be out of action until 2025.

They have been heavily-linked with moves for AC Milan’s Malick Thiaw and Fikayo Tomori, but have not submitted bids for either player at this stage.

Guehi would be a more attractive option to Newcastle United even if his asking price is on the steep side given his home grown status.

The defender had an impressive Euro 2024 campaign and looks to be just the kind of player that Eddie Howe would love to have in his ranks.

Newcastle look set to lose internationally experienced players in Kieran Trippier and Anthony Gordon.

Any move for Guehi might need to make use of some clever deal structuring to keep Newcastle in the clear when it comes to Financial Fair Play and Premier League sustainability rules.

While Guehi has admitted to being open to new challenges he also wouldn’t rule out signing a contract extension with Crystal Palace.

His asking price makes him a slightly more affordable option ahead of Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite would cost a buyer £60m in the current window.

Should Guehi be sold it will also benefit Chelsea who have a 20 per cent sell-on clause from the deal that took him to Selhurst Park.

Guehi’s contract reportedly has a first refusal provision, but even if many Chelsea supporters had wished that they had never sold him in the first place, it is doubtful that Blues will repurchase their academy product.

Although they have secured a substitute in the shape of Riad Chadi, Palace will be keen to hang onto their star defender.