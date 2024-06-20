It’s been suggested that the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia (PIF) are targeting a ‘takeover’ after facing ‘huge issues’ at Newcastle United.

At the end of 2021, it was announced that PIF had completed its takeover of Newcastle United. This deal ended Mike Ashley’s ill-fated tenure at St James’ Park.

Overnight, Newcastle became one of the richest clubs in the world. Saudi Arabia’s poor human rights record ensured the Premier League’s decision to sanction this takeover was criticised from some quarters, but the club and town have been major beneficiaries as morale is on the rise.

Newcastle have invested heavily in recent transfer windows and surpassed expectations to qualify for the Champions League ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

Eddie Howe‘s side were ravaged by injuries this season en route to finishing seventh in the Premier League. They were unable to use their immense wealth to spend their way out of trouble as they were impacted more than most by Financial Fair Play rules.

This means Newcastle’s recruitment team are having to act wisely in the transfer market and look to make gradual improvements as they are unable to spend as freely as they’d like.

PIF ‘plot multi-club plan’

A new report from Football Insider, which includes quotes from finance expert Stefan Borson, claims PIF are ‘plotting a takeover after facing huge issues at Newcastle United’.

It is noted that ‘Newcastle’s owners will not have expected to be targeted by strict associated party rules as they have been’ and ‘want to develop a multi-club network’.

“I think the plan at Newcastle is to have a multi-club network,” Borson told Football Insider.

“They’ve faced huge issues in England – bigger than they probably expected because of the associated party rules.

“It probably came as a bit of a surprise that they were targeted so much by those rules and it’s something they could have seen as a risk.

“They counteracted that by qualifying for the Champions League earlier than they expected which helped them boost their sponsorship income.

“But their owners have certainly faced more issues than they’d have expected in England so I think they will look at their chances and want to develop their idea by purchasing multiple clubs.“

