Newcastle United are made to rue ‘one of those nights’ as Borussia Dortmund seriously dampen the hosts’ hopes in the Champions League group of death…

Three weeks ago today, Newcastle United were in dreamland following that night at St James’ Park against Paris-Saint Germain.

Fast-forward to this week and Eddie Howe’s men were back on home turf for – what they hoped would be – another special Champions League night.

A bloody good performance against Borussia Dortmund was required if Newcastle were going to top the 4-1 win over PSG and this proved to be a night where the Premier League giants crashed back down to earth and realised how difficult Europe’s elite club competition can be.

From Newcastle’s perspective, the build-up to this game was overshadowed by Sandro Tonali being embroiled in the betting scandal that’s ravaged Italian football. The £55m summer signing (who started on the bench before coming on for the final 25 minutes) is reportedly set to be banned for ten months so this group clash was his last game before what’s expected to be a prolonged lay-off.

Dortmund are by no means the team they once were, but they have made an unbeaten start in the Bundesliga and even without star man Julian Brandt, they were able to cause a much-hyped Newcastle side a lot of problems on a rain-soaked evening in the north east.

Edin Terzic’s team made a sluggish start to the group stages – picking up just one point in two games – but with the help of Donyell Malen, they edged the opening half and deservedly went into the break a goal ahead.

The two sides – in their first-ever competitive meeting – were pretty evenly matched and they exchanged chances before the interval.

Most of Newcastle’s good work came through Anthony Gordon (yes, we were all stupid for questioning his price tag because he’s f***ing brilliant) but Dortmund forced Nick Pope into a stunning double save before a move started by the cleanest of tackles by Nico Schlotterbeck was finished by ex-Manchester City starlet Lukas Nmecha to break the deadlock.

Callum Wilson was subbed on for the injured Alexander Isak and the England international was in the thick of the action as Newcastle pushed for a valuable equaliser.

The striker really should have levelled the game in the 56th minute but his shot from close range was fired straight at Gregor Kobel, who “did his job” to keep Dortmund ahead.

Wilson came close(r) to scoring in the final ten minutes of normal time as his glancing header from a Matt Targett free-kick crashed off the crossbar.

Twenty-four hours after Andre Onana saved a last-gasp penalty to help Man Utd beat FC Copenhagen, there was nearly more late drama in a Champions League tie on English shores as Gordon’s deflected shot looked to be creeping in but it agonisingly bounced away off the underside crossbar. The final whistle was blown moments later as the game was settled in Dortmund’s favour at the end of a frustrating evening for Newcastle.

The Magpies will consider themselves unlucky that they did not come away with a point after their late chances, but after huffing and puffing, they did not do enough to break down their resolute opponents and the lack of a second-half comeback may end up being their downfall in the Champions League this season.

Dortmund’s 1-0 win (and PSG’s 3-0 victory over AC Milan) sees Newcastle drop down to third place in Group F with only one home group game remaining.

Newcastle were always going to be outsiders in this year’s group of death and being on four points after two games was a start beyond their wildest dreams, but with trips to Dortmund and PSG to come before their finale at home against AC Milan, this narrow defeat could be viewed as a missed opportunity for the hosts, who were miles away from their scintillating best.

And with injured duo Isak and Jacob Murphy (along with Tonali) now set for a spell on the sidelines, Howe’s compact squad is to be pushed to its limits with decisive Champions League ties, their Carabao Cup last-16 clash against Man Utd and a rough run of Premier League games coming up.

A season-defining period is on its way for Newcastle United and even if they do fall short and crash out of the Champions League, the trips (the p*ss ups, specifically) across Europe will live long in the memory of fans, who will get used to their side becoming tournament mainstays like Dortmund soon enough.