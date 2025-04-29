According to reports, Newcastle United star Sandro Tonali has made a decision regarding a potential transfer amid ‘interest’ from Manchester City.

The Magpies invested around £55m to sign Tonali from boyhood club AC Milan during the 2023 summer transfer window.

Tonali endured a turbulent debut season as he received a ten-month ban for breaching betting rules and he returned at the start of this campaign.

This season, Tonali has shown why Newcastle invested a massive fee to sign him as he’s been one of the best midfielders in the Premier League.

The 24-year-old has five goals and three assists this season as he’s become a fan favourite at St James’ Park.

Despite this, it has been consistently reported over the past couple of years that he is unsettled in England and would like to move back to Italy.

More recently, Tonali’s immense form has attracted admiring glances from rival clubs with Manchester City mooted as a possible next destination.

However, a report from The Telegraph claims Tonali ‘wants to stay at Newcastle to repay the faith shown in him following his ban’

The report points out that Tonali has ‘arguably been Newcastle’s best player this season with his all-action, high-energy displays’ and is ‘determined to stay to repay manager Eddie Howe, supporters and the club for the backing he received’ during his absence.

Regarding Tonali’s stance and Newcastle’s transfer priorities, the report adds: