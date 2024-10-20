Newcastle United still at it with Marc Guehi transfer as two supposed alternatives touted

Despite having one of the best defensive records and worst goalscoring records in the Premier League this season, Newcastle United continue to be linked with every centre-back under the sun amid injuries to Jamaal Lascelles and Sven Botman.

Newcastle were frustrated in their efforts to bring Marc Guehi to the club over the summer, with the Crystal Palace and England defender instead expressing his desire to remain at Selhurst Park. Which is going great for him.

Football Insider report that Newcastle remain keen on Guehi, however, and that they are hoping to be able to get him on a cut-price deal in the January transfer window.

MORE NEWCASTLE UNITED ON F365

👉 Newcastle United tipped to sign in-form Prem forward on ‘one condition’ amid ‘fear’ – ‘I’ve heard’

👉 Prepare to be ‘baffled’ by FA’s ludicrous reason for Howe ‘snub’ as White words twisted

👉 The Premier League table of Big Chances shows Man City need Haaland

Guehi signed a five-year deal upon joining Palace from Chelsea in 2026, and his contract has not been renewed since then. The claim is that Palace are struggling in their efforts to do exactly that, and may need to consider whether January is the right time to cash out.

Given that Palace are in the bottom three without a win this season with a decent defensive record being about the only thing they have going in their favour, so we dare say that allowing their key man in that department to leave midway through the season may not be the most sensible move to help their survival prospects.

Newcastle are apparently aware of that, and are reportedly keeping their options open, with Leicester City’s Wout Faes touted as an alternative.

The Belgian international has been a regular for the Foxes since joining from Stade Reims in 2022 and has played every Premier League minute this season. Faes is under contract until 2027, however.

And in a perfect comedy rule of three, the final option Newcastle are said to be looking at is RB Leipzig’s Castello Lukeba, the highly-rated 21 year old who has been linked with practically every big club in Europe.

Chelsea, Aston Villa, Manchester City and Real Madrid have all been claimed to be interested in Lukeba this week, with a €60m transfer fee mooted. Feels a bit like deciding peak Harrison Ford is your back-up option if your boyfriend dumps you, but sure, why not.

NEXT: Man Utd narrowly avoid bottom spot in all-important Premier League mood rankings