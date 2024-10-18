Newcastle United have been tipped to make a move to sign Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo, who is also being linked with Premier League rivals Liverpool.

The 24-year-old had a breakout season in the Premier League in 2023/24 as he grabbed eight goals and two assists in his 33 appearances.

The talented right-winger has kicked on at the start of this season as he has four goal involvements in his first seven Premier League outings.

Semenyo’s form has not gone unnoticed as it’s been reported by GiveMeSport that he’s been ‘scouted’ by Newcastle, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.

‘GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that Bournemouth fear attacker Semenyo is emerging as a target for big clubs in the Premier League – and the club want to avoid a situation where they see a star player depart, as they did with Dominic Solanke to Tottenham Hotspur over the summer. ‘They have already faced competition when signing Semenyo, with Celtic, West Ham United, Crystal Palace and Southampton having had long-term interest in the attacker whilst he was plying his trade in the Championship at Bristol City. ‘But his form in the Premier League has now attracted further interest, and that has seen the likes of Liverpool, Tottenham and Newcastle watch him for a potential move.’

The summer transfer window was frustrating for Newcastle as they missed out on several top targets. While they failed to land top target Marc Guehi, another priority was to sign a right-winger. They could not complete deals to recruit Michael Olise or Anthony Elanga.

The Magpies could be turning their attention to Semenyo and former Premier League scout Mick Brown says they will make a move on ‘one condition’.

“I watched Semenyo while he was on loan at Newport,” Brown told Football Insider.

“He’s strong, purposeful, great on the ball and willing to run at his man. But he was one of those players who would come explosively into the game and then gradually drop off and become less effective. He’s always shown plenty of promise but never quite seemed to fulfil it.

“Since he moved to Bournemouth, though, the lad has got better and I’ve been impressed by what I’ve seen from him.

“I’m not the only one, either, because I’ve heard Newcastle are one of the clubs keeping a close eye on him. They want to do a deal for a new right-winger – but it will depend on the price.

“Of course, they want to improve certain areas of their team, but if they’re not going to be able to spend big they’ll have to be selective.

“They’re fearful of repercussions if they breach PSR like they came close to doing in the summer. But if the price is right for them, I’d expect them to explore this deal.”