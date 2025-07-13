According to reports, Newcastle United’s ‘surprise’ move for Atletico Madrid and England star Conor Gallagher ‘will be accepted’ amid two key factors.

So far this summer, the Magpies have made two summer signings as they have landed Anthony Elanga and Antoñito Cordero from Nottingham Forest and Malaga respectively.

Newcastle are also understood to have made progress in their pursuit of Burnley standout James Trafford, while a move for Gallagher has also been mentioned.

The 25-year-old left his boyhood club Chelsea during the 2024 summer transfer window as he joined La Liga giants Atletico Madrid for around £34m.

Gallagher enjoyed a strong debut season at Atletico Madrid, grabbing four goals and six assists in 50 appearances across all competitions.

Despite this, Gallagher is linked with a return to the Premier League amid interest from Newcastle.

A report from journalist Rudy Galetti from our pals at TEAMtalk claims Newcastle have a ‘real chance’ of pulling off this ‘coup’, claiming he has ‘asked his entourage to explore options for a return to the Premier League’.

The report adds:

‘Atletico Madrid are open to selling Gallagher if a club offers around €40m. This is seen as a reasonable amount that might convince the Spanish club to let him go. It is also virtually the same price Atleti paid Chelsea 12 months ago. ‘Gallagher, who moved to LaLiga with high expectations, is now said to be keen to return to England, where he feels more comfortable. At the moment, the situation is calm, but talks could resume later this summer if one of the contacted clubs decides to make a further move.’

Football Insider, meanwhile, says this ‘surprise’ deal hinges on two key factors. It‘ll be on ‘where the former Chelsea man sees his future and whether he is keen to return to the Premier League.

The report claims “it’ll take around £50m”, but a ‘bid will be accepted’ and journalist Pete O’Rourke has provided more details.

“I’d be surprised [if Newcastle sign Gallagher], in all honesty,” O’Rourke told Football Insider.

“I’m not surprised that there will be interest in Gallagher from Premier League clubs, because he’s a top player and he shown that for England as well as Chelsea. I don’t think he’s actively for sale.

“Atletico Madrid might sell if they get the right offer, that’s what the Spanish media is getting, and they could sell him if the offer is too good to turn down.

“Gallagher was in and out of the team and wasn’t playing in his most preferred position. But he still has a huge role to play for Atletico Madrid.

“A lot will depend on where Gallagher sees his future, he has a big year coming up where he’ll want to be playing regularly to break into Thomas Tuchel’s England squad.

“He joined Atletico for around £40million from Chelsea last year, and it’s going to take a lot more than that to get him away.

“It’ll take around the £50million mark to make Atletico consider selling him.

“I’m not sure Premier League clubs will be willing to go to those levels, but if he is on the market, it doesn’t surprise me that Newcastle are looking at him.”