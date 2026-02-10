According to reports, Newcastle United ‘will look to sell’ summer signing Nick Woltemade and may accept a significant loss in the coming months.

Woltemade was one of Newcastle’s marquee signings during the 2025 summer transfer window.

The Magpies turned to the 23-year-old as a replacement for Liverpool star Alexander Isak after missing out on a host of other targets, including Liam Delap, Hugo Ekitike, Joao Pedro and Benjamin Sesko.

Woltemade sparkled for Germany U21s at last summer’s European Championship, grabbing six goals and three assists in his five appearances at the tournament. He also had 14 goal involvements in his 28 Bundesliga appearances for VfB Stuttgart last season.

This marked a great breakout season for Woltemade, though it was felt that Newcastle overpaid when they bought him for around £69m in the summer.

Woltemade had limited experience at the top level before his move to Newcastle, who beat Bayern Munich to the signing after agreeing to pay a bigger fee to secure his services.

The striker silenced his doubters during the early weeks of this campaign as he was one of the Premier League’s standout performers, but his form has dipped significantly in recent months.

Woltemade has been criticised as he is without a goal in nine Premier League appearances, and now a report from Football Insider claims his future at Newcastle is uncertain.

The report claims Newcastle’s ‘transfer plan’ means a ‘£40m deal could be on’. They explained: ‘Newcastle United will look to sell Nick Woltemade this summer amid interest from Bayern Munich, sources have told Football Insider.

‘The German giants have set their sights on the striker, 23, as a player who could come in and improve their attack, but they would only be willing to do a deal at a cut-price fee. Sources say the Bayern valuation of Woltemade is around £30-40million, which is some way less than the £69m Newcastle paid last summer.’

Head coach Eddie Howe could also leave Newcastle this year, and former Premier League chief scout Mick Brown has told Football Insider that “questions are being asked” of him.

“Howe is definitely coming in for some stick,” Brown told Football Insider.

“Their away form has been dreadful for a while now, not just this season, and they no longer look like the impenetrable side they can be at home. It used to be that playing Newcastle at St James’ Park, you’d go into the game thinking you’d already lost almost, but teams don’t get that any more.

“Brentford have gone there and put three past them and they’re not the only side to do it recently. That’s the issue, if you’re mostly relying on your home form and then you go and lose a couple of games, you start to wonder where the next win is coming from.

“That’s why questions are being asked of Eddie Howe at Newcastle, because they expect to be challenging towards the top end of the table for European football.

“The way this season has gone, they’re not going to be doing that, so fingers then get pointed at the manager because he’s not delivering their expectations. Yes, he’s missing some important players through injury and that adds up, but as I always say, the manager is the one who gets the blame if results aren’t going right.

“Whether Eddie Howe will be sacked, I’m not completely convinced, but there’s a lot of pressure on him now and there are questions being asked.”

