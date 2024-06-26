According to reports, Newcastle United attacker Yankuba Minteh has ‘refused’ a move to Ligue Un side Lyon as he is ‘pushing’ to join Everton.

The Magpies invested around £5m to sign the 19-year-old from Danish side Odense Boldklub during the 2023 summer transfer window.

Minteh was immediately loaned out to the Eredivisie as he joined Feyenoord. This spell away proved to be hugely successful as he grabbed 11 goals and six assists in his 37 appearances across all competitions.

The winger may have expected to be a major asset for Newcastle this season, but he’s been identified as a sellable asset as the club attempts to balance the books before submitting their accounts for the 2023/24 campaign on June 30.

Newcastle are one of six Premier League clubs who ‘must sell’ in the coming days as they are at risk of being docked points for breaching the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

Minteh’s performances for Feyenoord have alerted the attention of clubs around Europe and he is not short of interest.

Earlier this week, Minteh’s agent – Bacary Bojang – revealed he has “agreed terms” with one club with Newcastle “willing to sell”.

“It is correct that Newcastle are willing to sell the player if they receive a good offer,” Bojang told Chronicle Live.

“From our side if Newcastle wants to sell and the sporting project is good we will definitely look at it. We are in communication with some clubs.”

He later added: “I can’t confirm clubs who are in communication with us. We have agreed terms with one of the clubs. So now the rest is with Newcastle.”

According to a report from The Sun, Newcastle’s ‘transfer plans are in tatters’ as Minteh has ‘refused a £40m move to Lyon’.

‘Newcastle and Lyon have agreed a fee of around £40m for a transfer they want to complete this week. But Minteh has declined to discuss personal terms with Lyon as the 19-year-old wants to stay in the Premier League. ‘The winger is believed to have told club chiefs that he will not be forced into a transfer despite their desperation to conclude a deal. ‘Minteh is understood to have told Newcastle that instead of talking to Lyon he wants to sign for Everton or stay at St James Park. ‘Everton have inquired about Minteh, along with Brighton, Roma and Borussia Dortmund. However, the Toffees appear to have moved on and are close to completing the £17m signing of Iliman Ndiaye from Marseille.’

