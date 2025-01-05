Newcastle United trio hailed as ‘as good as anyone in the Premier League except Liverpool’s’

Newcastle United’s midfield trio have been credit as being quite possibly the best in the Premier League at the moment…with the possible exception of the Liverpool midfield.

Eddie Howe’s side have looked transformed over the past few weeks, winning five games on the spin to rise to the verge of the top four, with a slight reshuffle to their midfield bringing a different dimension to the side both on and off the ball.

Previously only really any good on the counter-attack, Newcastle have looked far better rounded since Sandro Tonali has taken on a regular deep-lying role behind Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton.

That midfield three were exceptional again as Newcastle hit back from going a goal down early on away to Tottenham to run out 2-1 winners, prompting former England international Danny Murphy to offer high praise for the recent performances.

Speaking on Match of the Day, Murphy said: “Eddie Howe has tweaked it recently. They’ve got Tonali sitting now and Bruno and Joelinton running forward, and they complement each other well. I think they’re the main reason Newcastle have had this great resurgence recently.

MORE PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Only four Ruben Amorim Man Utd flops get in Roy Hodgson’s disastrous 2010/11 Liverpool team

👉 Arsenal forward signings among most regular rumours which have zero chance of happening in January

👉 Chelsea revert to pre-Maresca type as Haaland shines and Saint embarrassed: F365’s 3pm Blackout

“They’re physically great – powerful, good energy – but technically they’re really good as well with the composure to dictate and control games.

“They take risks and they go high close together, which is great … They’re experienced players all demanding it, all wanting it. They look like they’ve got their energy back, their tenacity, their willingness to do the hard work.

“[They’ve got] legs, fitness, willingness: all those things you want from midfield players, and it’s not rigid. Tonali is comfortable at times leaving his position knowing someone else will fill in for him.

“In recent weeks, that three are as good as anything in the Premier League, probably other than the Liverpool three.

“Distance running out of possession is what I’m talking about. If you’ve got three midfielders in the team who are 1st, 2nd and 3rd [for distance covered] in a match, you’ve got a hell of a chance of winning football matches. They’ve just got to keep going.”

Newcastle are now fifth in the table and just one point behind fourth-placed Chelsea. Howe’s side will face Arsenal in the first leg of their League Cup semi-final on Tuesday evening before hosting Bromley in the FA Cup on Sunday afternoon, with their next Premier League outing coming at home to struggling Wolves a week on Wednesday.