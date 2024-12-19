According to reports, Newcastle United are ‘very close’ to signing PSV Eindhoven winger Johan Bakayoko, who was linked with Liverpool in the summer.

The Magpies were impacted by their ongoing Financial Fair Play issues as they had a difficult summer transfer window.

The Premier League side had to sell one or two pricey assets to balance the books before this season. Anthony Gordon, Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak were linked with exits before they sold Yankuba Minteh and Elliot Anderson to avoid a points deduction for breaching rules.

Eddie Howe’s side also missed out on preferred targets as they failed to land Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi and Michael Olise before the Frenchman joined Bayern Munich.

12th-placed Newcastle have endured an inconsistent start to the 2024/25 campaign, but they booked their spot in the Carabao Cup semi-finals by beating Brentford at St James’ Park on Wednesday night.

They are likely to be in the market for several big-name signings in 2025 to boost their chances of returning to Europe and Bakayoko is among the players they are linked with.

The PSV was mooted as a potential long-term replacement for Liverpool’s Mo Salah in the summer after he shone for the Eredivisie outfit during the 2023/24 campaign.

Bakayoko has also made a strong start to this campaign. He has six goals and three assists in his 21 appearances across all competitions.

One of Newcastle’s summer priorities was to sign a right-winger and 21-year-old Bakayoko – who is out of contract in 2026 – would fit the bill.

Earlier this week, a report from Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri revealed Bakayoko has ‘decided to leave PSV in 2025’ amid ‘clear interest’ from Newcastle.

Tavolieri claims Newcastle ‘could act as early as this winger’ to sign Bakayoko, who is expected to cost around ’30 million euros’ (around £25m).

‘According to English sources, Newcastle’s management could act as early as this winter to convince their Dutch counterparts, who are demanding up to thirty million euros to sign the PSV Eindhoven star. ‘Interested in the project, Johan Bakayoko feels that the time has perhaps come for him to take a step forward in his sporting career. ‘While PSV had promised him a contract extension this summer, along with a new salary increase, the fact of not having kept this promise also puts the Belgian international in the best position to request the possibility of a transfer if negotiations were to start quickly… ‘One thing is certain, the Dutch club will not put any obstacles in Johan Bakayoko’s way and will be ready to listen to the Magpies’ offer if it were to be placed on the desk of the American-Dutch director, Earnie Stewart.’

A new update from Dutch outlet Voetbal Krant claims Bakayoko is a ‘concrete’ target for Newcastle and an ‘agreement is very close’ after ‘very positive’ talks were held between the two clubs.