Newcastle United’s 7 wonderkids on Football Manager 2024: Livramento, Hall…

Football Manager 2024 is almost out and turning newly-minted Newcastle United into a European powerhouse is one of the game’s most interesting challenges.

You’ll have considerable funds in the transfer market, but you may want to take inspiration from real life by investing in youth and looking to bring through some of the academy’s talented youngsters.

We’ve taken a look through the Football Manager 2024 database (via FMScout) to pick out Newcastle’s seven wonderkids on FM24.

For the full article, please click here.