Newcastle ‘verbally agree’ to sell Howe favourite amid ‘total package’ reveal ahead of ‘improved offer’

Bayern Munich reportedly remain interested in Newcastle United star Kieran Trippier as Thomas Tuchel is “convinced” that he’s the perfect signing.

Newcastle‘s transfer plans are being impacted by their Financial Fair Play issues and it’s been revealed that they need to offload sellable assets before they can bring anyone in.

Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak have both been heavily linked with potential moves to elite European clubs, while Trippier is attracting interest from Bayern Munich.

It was revealed by several outlets on Tuesday evening that Bayern’s second bid – which was worth around £12.8m – has been ‘rejected’ by Newcastle.

The 33-year-old’s form has dipped this season but he is still highly regarded and German journalist Florian Plettenberg has indicated that Bayern Munich “have no alternative” to Trippier despite them not being in a “very good negotiating position”.

“Bayern Munich is not in a very good negotiating position because everybody knows they need a new right-back and this consequence drives the price up,” Plettenberg said on Sky Sports.

When asked how much he thinks Bayern would be willing to pay for Trippier, Plettenberg added: “It is difficult to say — I am totally convinced they will improve their offer again.

“We don’t have confirmation the deal is off — as I told you, they have no other alternative.

“[…] Thomas Tuchel is pushing for a new right-back, he is convinced Kieran Trippier is the right player at the right time for Bayern Munich so I am totally convinced Bayern will improve their offer again — probably today.”

While Newcastle are hoping to keep Trippier, Miguel Almiron is more likely to move elsewhere amid interest from Saudi Pro League side Al-Shabab.

It was revealed earlier this week by journalist Ben Jacobs that talks between the two clubs are progressing quickly. He took to X on Tuesday evening to claim a “verbal agreement” has been reached between Newcastle and Al-Shabab but the Middle East outfit are yet to receive a green light from Almiron.

Jacobs has also revealed that the “total package” for Almiron “could rise to around €30m” with add-ons included.

“Although nothing is fully agreed yet, Al-Shabab already have a provisional agreement with Newcastle. This is not quite the same as an agreement in principle, but it does constitute an initial agreement over the guaranteed fee, which will be close to €20m if things proceed. The total package could rise to around €30m. Talks continue over bonuses and structure.”

Jacobs added: “There are still two challenges for Al-Shabab. The first is that other Saudi interest could materialise. Al-Ahli, for example, who are PIF controlled, are another Saudi club who like Almiron.

“Al-Shabab also have to persuade Almiron to join and, as of now, there is no agreement on the player side. Al-Shabab are first trying to get a full agreement with Newcastle, probably in the hope that the Premier League club then tell Almiron they’d like to sell.”