Newcastle vs Man Utd prediction, expected line-ups, how to watch and stats

This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

Newcastle United will look to keep their Champions League push on track when they host Man United at St James’ Park in the Premier League on Super Sunday.

Carabao Cup winners Newcastle United already have a Europa Conference League spot in the bag, though they’d surely prefer to swap it for a Champions League spot.

They’d also quite like to stuff United.

This famous old fixture represents nothing but pride for visitors Man United, who were never threatened by relegation and have left it too late to make a push for Europe.

Andre Onana hit the headlines for his comments ahead of their meeting with Lyon, before hitting the ball into his net and then directly into the path of Rayan Cherki.

Nemanja Matic’s response to Onana’s ‘way better than Lyon’ comment was over the top, unnecessarily, deeply personal, and above all, absolutely right. He’s a bombscare.

Eddie Howe will be happy to hear that Ruben Amorim has backed the Ghanaian ‘stopper,’ making winning on Saturday that much easier.





Newcastle vs Man United prediction

We have no hesitation in backing Newcastle United to win this match, simply because they will. That said, 4/6 is both a generous price and one that we don’t want to bet on.

A recent trend in this fixture is the winning team keeping a clean sheet, with five of the previous six meetings seeing the victor shut out the loser.

Another consideration is the margin of victory, as the Toon marched into Old Trafford and recorded a 2-0 victory earlier this season.

Amorim’s side may have one eye on Thursday’s Europa League renewal with Lyon, meaning a couple of changes that could aid Newcastle’s cause.

Casemiro playing three matches in eight days seems unlikely, so dropping Bruno back robs United of creativity and would allow Eddie Howe’s side to batter their midfield.

Likewise, we could see some changes in defence. Above all, we just expect the atmosphere and the intensity of Newcastle’s performance to get the job done.

Newcastle team news

Eddie Howe has missed training sessions due to illness this week, though he’s expected to be in the dugout on Sunday.

Lewis Hall, Sven Botman, Jamal Lascelles, Joe Willock and Anthony Gordon are expected to miss out.

Jason Tindall revealed on Friday that Gordon’s injury is still thought to not be serious, though there was no indication he can play on Sunday.

The immovable midfield trio of Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali and Joelinton will be in action again.

Jacob Murphy will be hoping his purple patch continues as he joins Harvey Barnes and top goalscorer Alexander Isak in the attack.

Newcastle expected line-up

Pope – Trippier, Schar, Burn, Livramento – Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton – Murphy, Isak, Barnes

Man United team news

United will be largely unchanged from Thursday’s 2-2 draw in France, though Kobbie Mainoo and Mason Mount could start if they’re fit enough.

Ayden Heaven, Jonny Evans, Lisandro Martinez and Matthijs de Ligt are ruled out due to injury, meaning the only rotation may see Victor Lindelof replace Harry Maguire.

Fernandes may drop into midfield alongside Manuel Ugarte if Casemiro is afforded a rest.

Christian Eriksen has been utilised on either side of Europa League fixtures, so he may be handed a start alongside Alejandro Garnacho.

Amorim has a decision to make upfront with goalscorer Joshua Zirkzee deserving of a start ahead of Rasmus Hojlund.

Man United expected line-up

Onana – Mazraoui, Lindelof, Yoro – Dalot, Fernandes, Ugarte, Dorgu – Eriksen, Garnacho – Zirkzee

Newcastle vs Man United: How to watch and listen

Newcastle United vs Man United will be shown live on Sky Sports UHDR, Main Event and Premier League at 16:30 on Sunday, April 13. Radio commentary will be provided by BBC Radio 5 Live Sport.





Newcastle vs Man United stats:

– Newcastle’s previous eight wins against Man United have been to nil.

– Newcastle have won four of the last five meetings and two in a row at St James’ Park.

– Newcastle are on course to pick up more points than Man United in a season for the first time in 48 years.

– Man United have failed to win 17 of their 23 away matches this season.

– They’ve been beaten six times on their travels in the Premier League.