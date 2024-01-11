Newcastle ‘waiting for situation develop’ as transfer expert provides update on player Howe ‘admires’

Newcastle United would prefer to sign Kalvin Phillips in a straight loan deal, with Manchester City hoping to include an obligation to buy, according to reports.

Phillips has failed to become a regular starter at the Etihad since joining the club from Leeds United for £45million in the 2022 summer transfer window.

Going into the January transfer window, many expected the England midfielder to leave the club, but a transfer is currently not close to materialising.

Juventus have been interested in signing the ex-Leeds man but are no longer in the race, leaving Newcastle as the club everyone expects to make the signing.

Sky Sports journalist Keith Downie has provided a big update on the Magpies’ interest in Phillips, claiming that financial fair play is hindering Eddie Howe’s ability to sign his top targets.

Downie said: “I’ve been asked a few times: why has it gone quiet? From Newcastle’s point of view, there was nothing concrete in terms of any contact or any attempts to bring Kalvin Phillips in.

“There’s clear interest from Newcastle and that’s evident as they need reinforcements in midfield and they’ve been beset by injuries this season – none more so than in midfield.

“Phillips is a player Eddie Howe admires and could see contributing to his team. But there are two issues to this: firstly, Newcastle’s financial fair play situation and the price for Phillips makes it a little bit prohibitive given the fact they’re already sailing quite close to the wind as far as FFP is.

“If Newcastle were to bring Kalvin Phillips in, ideally for them, it would be a loan deal until the end of the season.

“Manchester City would prefer there was an obligation to buy him permanently at the end of that, but that would mean it eats into their summer budget.

“They don’t have a lot of money to spend this January, which is a strange thing for me to say, as a lot of people describe Newcastle as one of the richest clubs in the world.

“You’ve got to remember FFP is real and Newcastle have spent a lot of money since the takeover when through just over two and a half years ago.

“I make it £400m in transfers with only £35m coming the other way. There isn’t a great deal of manoeuvre there in terms of FFP.”

The Newcastle transfer expert adds that the club are waiting for the situation to develop and are not expected to make their move until “closer to the end of the month,” if at all.

“Our information is that Juventus have made the most firm contact with Phillips’ representatives with regards to a potential loan deal and Newcastle are sitting and watching the situation develop,” Downie continued.

“A lot will depend on the second factor I mention – which are injuries. Newcastle have been weak in that midfield area but the likes of Joe Willock is getting closer to a return.

“If the injury to Joelinton isn’t as bad as first feared, they may not then pursue Phillips. The loan fee Man City want is £7.5m – essentially for a player for under four months.

“If it does happen, it would come closer to the end of the month.”

