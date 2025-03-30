Newcastle United are demanding two Liverpool players if the Reds want to push forward with negotiations over a deal for Alexander Isak, according to reports.

The Sweden international has established himself as one of the best strikers in Europe in recent times with 23 goals and five assists in 33 matches in all competitions this season.

Isak’s form has alerted numerous clubs to his services with a number of Premier League clubs understood to be interested in signing him this summer.

Arsenal and Liverpool seem to have the most concrete interest, due to their position in the Premier League table and with both clubs looking for a new centre-forward.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently revealed Liverpool “are also there” for Isak as well as Arsenal with Newcastle looking to keep the Swede.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Newcastle keep insisting in private and in public that they want to keep Alexander Isak.

“They hope to be in the Champions League next season but, in any case, they want to keep Alexander Isak at the club, so that’s the message from Newcastle.

“But I keep telling you that big, big, massive proposals will come to the table for Alexander Isak because Arsenal will be there, Arsenal want Isak.

“[Benjamin] Sesko is the other name on the list but, for sure, Isak and Sesko are the main names.

“Liverpool are also there for Alexander Isak, they already made some contacts with people close to the player, so both clubs are interested in Alexander Isak.

“For Arsenal, he is the absolute top target. For Liverpool, he’s one of names they are considering in that position.”

But now GiveMeSport claim that Newcastle ‘want Diogo Jota and Harvey Elliott ahead of the upcoming transfer window’ with the duo potentially being part of a ‘swap deal’ for Isak.

The report adds: